I’m A Celebrity stars Vernon Kay and Ruthie Henshall didn’t clash behind the scenes, claims Victoria Derbyshire.

Recent reports claimed West End performer Ruthie, who was evicted last week, snapped at Vernon during a trial.

However, it was reported that the scenes were edited out.

Ruthie Henshall and Vernon Kay were thought to have clashed on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

What happened between Ruthie Henshall and Vernon Kay on I’m A Celebrity ?

Vernon, 46, Ruthie, 53, Victoria, 52, and Sir Mo Farah, 37, had to work in pairs during The Serpent to use a wooden board to role a ball into a hole.

A source recently claimed to The Sun: “He [Vernon] was trying to be supportive but Ruthie clearly took it the wrong way and barked back at him.

“Vernon sometimes goes into host mode, which is only natural given it’s his day job, and she felt it was distracting her focus.”

Victoria revealed the truth on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

What did Victoria Derbyshire say?

However, during an appearance on Lorraine alongside fellow evicted campmate Beverley Callard, Victoria denied this ever happened.

She said: “That didn’t happen. That was the trial, Ruthie, Mo, Vernon and I did I think, The Serpent board, it was really really hard.

“I was there the whole time, I’m telling you there was nothing, absolutely nothing.

“And, if there was something, I would say Lorraine, you know I would.”

Victoria is the latest star to be evicted (Credit: ITV)

What did Beverley and Victoria say when they left?

Bev, 63, told Ant and Dec of her experience: “Absolutely mind-blowingly wonderful. We’re sad to go but also happy to go.

“I don’t know, honestly I truly don’t know [how I coped]. I feel as though I’ve got no survival skills whatsoever.

“You just do it though, don’t you? And you think, ‘Okay, I’m covered in bugs but if I lift my head for one second, everyone loses a meal.’ Your mind goes into a different place.”

Victoria said: “You know what? It’s been absolutely amazing.

“It’s been – marrying Mark, having my two boys and this – it’s been up there. Seriously, it was incredible.”

