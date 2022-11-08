I'm A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec smile and Matt Hancock during interview
I’m A Celebrity set to start at different time tonight as ITV show in schedule shake-up

And will it mark Matt Hancock's debut, too?

By Robert Leigh
| Updated:

I’m A Celebrity will start later tonight (November 8) as Tuesday’s episode of the ITV series moves around the schedules.

The programme, hosted by Ant and Dec, begins at a different time to the usual 9pm transmission.

Instead, The Martin Lewis Money Show Live will still be showing on ITV at that time.

I'm A Celebrity campmates sat around fire pit
I’m A Celebrity viewers will see what goes on in the camp a little later tonight (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

What time is I’m A Celebrity on tonight?

Thankfully I’m A Celebrity fans won’t have too long to wait until Tuesday’s episode.

That’s because Martin Lewis is on the box from 8pm… but his programme will be finished in time for I’m A Celebrity to start 15 minutes later than usual.

So that means I’m A Celebrity starts tonight at 9.15pm.

The slight delay to normal timings does not mean viewers will have to adjust their bedtimes, however.

As tonight’s instalment of the jungle reality series down under finishes at 10.30pm, around the time it usually ends.

When will I’m A Celebrity return to normal?

I’m A Celebrity returns to a 9pm slot from tomorrow (Wednesday November 9).

And it will remain in that position in the TV listings for the next few days – certainly up until this Saturday (November 12), anyway.

However, the run time is not the same length every night going forward.

The shows on Wednesday and Thursday (November 10) are on until 10.20pm.

Friday’s (November 11) episode runs for slightly less time, finishing at 10.15pm.

And Saturday’s instalment will only last an hour.

I'm A Celebrity contestant Matt Hancock speaks to camera
Matt Hancock fans might get to see him on I’m A Celebrity tonight (Credit: Sky News YouTube)

Will Matt Hancock be on I’m A Celebrity tonight?

Conservative MP and former Health Secretary Matt Hancock is tipped to feature in tonight’s show.

According to reports, he and Seann Walsh could enter the jungle earlier than intended following the exit of ex Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood.

One tabloid suggests the ‘latecomers’ could appear briefly on screen tonight before their arrival is shown in greater detail during Wednesday’s show.

However, they will reportedly head for Snake Rock, which is a different location to where the other contestants are camping.

A TV insider is reported to have told The Sun: “Matt and Seann will be arriving together into the camp which is away from the other celebrities.

“Producers have been planning the perfect way to introduce the pair into the show. It will be TV gold when the campmates see Hancock.”

Furthermore, an anonymous source told Mail Online: “Ant and Dec have some great gags up their sleeve and will be teasing their appearance tonight.

“It is the moment everyone’s been waiting for.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity stars Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh ‘to enter jungle today’ after Olivia Attwood’s exit

I’m a Celebrity 2022 continues tonight, Tuesday November 8, on ITV at 9.15pm. 

