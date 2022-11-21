I’m A Celebrity viewers fear for campmate ahead of next elimination: ‘I will riot’

I’m A Celebrity fans are fearing for one of their favourite contestants ahead of the next elimination tonight (November 21).

Journalist Charlene White and Channel 4 presenter Scarlette Douglas were the first two celebs to be booted from the Aussie jungle.

And now, some fans have threatened to ‘riot’ if another one of their favourites is eliminated.

Fans will not be happy if Baba is the next celeb to be eliminated tonight (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity tonight

Shortly after Scarlette’s emotional elimination last night, many viewers took to Twitter to note how the show’s remaining non-white contestants ended up in the bottom two of the public vote.

That, combined with Charlene being voted off the day before, has led to accusations of ‘racism’ from some fans regarding the voting intentions of other viewers.

What’s more, the elimination of the two contestants has lead to fans fearing for a campmate that they will be next.

One fan raged: “Voting two for Baba, three for Owen [Warner] and if y’all pull a silly stunt like what happened today, I will riot.”

Another penned on Twitter: “If Baba is out next, really says a lot about the British public.”

“Two black women gone, is Baba next??” a third viewer pondered.

“If Baba goes next then we need to get a review started..,” another proclaimed.

A fifth fuming fan wrote: “Charlene, then Scarlette. If it’s Baba next I reckon we can work out why.”

Another Twitter user claimed: “I’m voting Baba next I’m not having him leaving when [Boy] George and Sue [Cleaver] are still there.”

However, bookies definitely aren’t ruling him out being the next to get the jungle boot, as he is the second favourite to leave tonight on odds of 3/1 behind Corrie star Sue at 11/10.

Scarlette became the second star to leave the jungle last night (Credit: ITV)

What were fans saying about I’m A Celebrity last night?

Following Scarlette’s exit, many fans were angry and upset.

One person said: “Gutted Scarlette is out. She was brilliant.”

Another wrote: “The wrong person went out on I’m A Celeb.”

A third added: “Absolutely gutted!! She did absolutely amazing, what a lovely lady she is!!”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight (November 21), at 9:15pm.

