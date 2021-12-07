In a preview clip of I’m A Celebrity tonight, Frankie Bridge can be seen in a bit of a spin as she takes on the Grim Grinder challenge.

The Loose Women star is forced to take an impromptu spelling test as she’s spun around in a cage full of rotten fruit!

What happens on tonight’s episode of I’m A Celebrity?

Frankie isn’t having a good time in tonight’s challenge (Credit: ITV)

At the beginning of the clip, Dec says: “Let’s fire up the grinder!” Frankie Bridge is then standing in a cage below a big fruit grinder.

“Oh, I know that sound,” Ant says.

“Oh no,” Frankie says as she is drenched by a torrent of rotting fruit. Frankie is silenced as she’s covered in gunk.

“That’s rotten fruit and veg,” Dec declares. “Lovely!” Frankie says from inside the cage.

“Let’s go for a spin,” Dec says, and Frankie’s cage begins to turn clockwise. As Frankie is turned upside down, all the rotten fruit and veg juice at the bottom of the cage splashes her.

What else happens?

Part of the trial tonight will see Frankie taking part in a spelling test! (Credit: ITV)

“Here comes your question,” Dec says. “Dauphinoise potatoes are made with cream and garlic. Just spell Dauphinoise.”

Frankie gives her best shot at the spelling test, all while spinning around.

“D-A-U?” she says. “Yeah,” Dec says, urging her on.

“L?” Frankie asks. “No, start again,” Dec says.

Frankie then takes another crack at spelling the word. Still spinning, she gets D-A-U-P-H-I-N correct, but messes up at the last hurdle, allowing Dec to gleefully shout “No!”.

What else has Frankie been up to on I’m A Celebrity?

Ant and Dec seemed to be enjoying Frankie’s misfortune in tonight’s trial (Credit: ITV)

Frankie’s involvement in the Grim Grinder comes after she and her campmates received letters from home in last night’s show (Monday, December 6).

Frankie’s husband, ex-footballer, and 2016 I’m A Celebrity star Wayne Bridge, penned her a letter.

“First of all, I did not vote for you to do the karaoke trial,” he wrote. “You are strong and determined, more than you know. I couldn’t be prouder. It’s been so good watching you just being yourself. Farting, wafting… blame it on the beans, hey babe?”

Frankie’s children then added to the singer’s letter. They said: “Mummy, you are the best mummy in the whole wide world. You are strong like daddy. Love you even more than the world.”

Elsewhere in last night’s episode, Kadeena Cox became the second celebrity to be eliminated from the show.

You can catch Frankie’s trial on I’m A Celebrity tonight (Tuesday, December 7) at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub

