I’m A Celebrity viewers distracted by the same thing during tonight’s Cyclone trial

I’m A Celebrity viewers were distracted tonight by the campmates’ tiny shorts during the Cyclone trial.

Celebrity Cyclone aired tonight as Mike Tindall, Matt Hancock, Owen Warner and Jill Scott took on the iconic challenge.

But there was one thing which left many viewers cringing – the tiny shorts they had to wear!

Viewers were distracted by those tiny shorts… (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity tonight

The four got into their outfits ready for the challenge and struck their best poses in camp.

Matt admitted: “I never thought I’d make it to the Cyclone. It’s going to be absolutely brilliant, I can’t wait.”

Owen said: “This is so sick, come on!”

Mike added: “This is going to be entertaining!”

Jill gushed: “This is going to be hilarious, I’m excited. To get the opportunity to do this, honestly, it’s like the icing on the cake.”

The campmates took on the Cyclone trial tonight (Credit: ITV)

However, the stars’ tiny shorts were distracting many viewers watching.

One person said on Twitter: “Did the shorts have to be that tight? Um for some it’s not a good look.”

Another wrote: “Oh my god my eyes. Why british public have you voted Matt Hancock to stay in this long so he wear Cyclone short shorts!!!”

A third added: “WTF is with these shorts they have got for the men?”

Meanwhile, someone else wrote: “Those shorts are way too tight.. Can see everything.”

However, someone admitted: “Owen in those little gold shorts are doing things to me.”

The stars won four meals in the Cyclone (Credit: ITV)

Mike Tindall and Matt Hancock

Elsewhere, viewers were in hysterics tonight over Mike’s behaviour towards Matt.

The former health secretary was advertising himself on tonight’s show by making sure his voting number was on display in the jungle.

However, Mike made sure to intervene and turned over Matt’s jacket to hide his number.

In the Bush Telegraph, Mike said: “Matt’s making sure his t-shirt and his phone numbers are on display at all times. Matt clearly wants to win.”

Matt Hancock was seen putting his voting number on display (Credit: ITV)

He added: “I’m taking great pleasure in turning it around every time he leaves camp.”

Speaking to his campmates, Mike asked: “Have you noticed someone’s been advertising themselves? Matt’s been putting all his stuff with ‘Matt’ and the phone number pointing at cameras.”

Mike then said in the Bush Telegraph: “Once a politician, always a politician. Always polling for votes.”

Viewers were in hysterics after seeing Mike turn over Matt’s jacket, and branded the MP “cringe”.

One person said on Twitter: “Screaming at Mike noticing that Matt’s basically begging for votes so is sabotaging it.”

Another wrote: “Mike flipping Matt’s gilet back round when he’s walked off ahahaha.”

A third tweeted: “Matt making sure his number to vote is always pointed at the camera has made me cringe so bad.”

