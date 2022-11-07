I’m A Celebrity tonight: Chris Moyles struggles as he’s hit with ‘freezing’ water in first Bushtucker trial

I’m A Celebrity star Chris Moyles takes on his first Bushtucker trial tonight along with some of his campmates.

Last night’s launch show saw Chris arrive in the jungle alongside nine fellow famous faces.

On Monday night’s show (November 7), Jungle VIPs Chris, Boy George, Olivia Attwood and Scarlette Douglas face the first trial of the 2022 series – HMS Drown Under.

Chris faces tonight’s trial with three of his campmates (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity tonight: Chris Moyles takes on trial

In a preview clip released by ITV today, Chris and Boy George are seen lying down in what appears to be a wooden box.

Meanwhile, Olivia and Scarlette are seen putting their hands into holes.

Host Dec says: “Turn the taps!”

The box that Chris and Boy George are lying in begins to fill with water.

Chris shouts: “Ay, ay, ay. You could have warmed it up a bit! Holy moly.”

Olivia and Scarlette try to bag stars tonight (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Olivia and Scarlette squeal as they try and unscrew stars with worms around it.

Of course, hosts Ant and Dec are highly amused watching on.

Back to Chris and Boy George, the water is seen filling up as the radio presenter says: “It’s freezing!”

We’ll have to tune in tonight to see how many stars the team can win.

Last night saw the hit ITV show finally return to Oz after two years of being filmed in Wales due to the pandemic.

Boy George seems calm during the trial preview (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were delighted to see the show back “where it belongs” and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

One said: “So nice to have #ImACeleb back where it belongs!”

Another gushed: “There is simply no place like home. I’m A Celeb belongs in Australia.”

Meanwhile, one tweeted: “That time for @imacelebrity back where it belongs down under.”

Many of the stars grabbed viewers’ attention and some have even started calling their winner already!

Ewwwww! The gruesome trials are back (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity launch

Former footballer Jill Scott impressed viewers with her willingness to do the first challenge which was to lean over a 32-storey building along the Gold Coast.

One person said on Twitter: “The way Jill just charged down that ledge was absolutely iconic! If she doesn’t win I will sue.”

Another insisted: “I’m calling it now, Jill Scott is going to win this thing and I’m here for it.”

Others were impressed with Mike Tindall, who is married to Zara Tindall, and his fearless reaction to spiders crawling across his head!

One person said: “I don’t know how Mike managed to remain as cool as cucumbers with that spider on his head!”

Another added: “Can’t cope with Mike Tindall just chilling with a spider on his head.”

I’m A Celebrity airs on ITV, tonight, from 9pm.

