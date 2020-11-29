I’m A Celebrity star Giovanna Fletcher may be in for a surprise after husband Tom decided to put up their Christmas decorations without her.

The McFly star, 35, has risked upsetting his lovable wife after she previously instructed him to hold off until she had returned home from the ITV reality series.

However, Tom clearly couldn’t wait as he took to Instagram to show off the family’s extravagant decorations yesterday (November 28).

I’m A Celebrity star Giovanna Fletcher instructed Tom not to put their Christmas decorations up (Credit: SplashNews.com)

I’m A Celebrity: What did Giovanna Fletcher’s husband say?

The shot showed the couple’s Essex home beautifully decorated with hundreds of multi-coloured baubles and a huge tree.

Alongside the photo, Tom explained: “Ok, so you remember I said to @mrsgifletcher that I wouldn’t put the Christmas tree up until she was out of @imacelebrity? … OOPS!

“I can’t thank @earlyhoursltd enough for transforming the house today.

“With Mumma away and 2020 being, well, 2020, I wanted to make the home as Christmassy as possible for the kids…ok, it’s for me mainly but the kids love it too! @earlyhoursltd you are THE BEST!!!!!!! #christmas #christmastree #christmasdecorations #christmasdecor.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TomFletcher (@tomfletcher)

What did I’m A Celebrity fans say?

Fans aren’t convinced Giovanna will be pleased with her Christmas-obsessed husband when she leaves Gwrych Castle.

One commented: “If you think the trials are bad, just you wait until Mrs Gi comes out and sees what you have done without her.”

A second added: “She’s going to cry! You better record her reaction @tomfletcher!!”

Another wrote: “Using the kids as your scape goat reason for doing it. Surely she can’t be mad if it’s for the kids!?!?”

Giovanna is currently battling it out on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Tom supports Giovanna in camp

The singer has been busy supporting his wife throughout her time on the ITV series.

Earlier this week, Tom warned Gi’s fellow campmate Vernon Kay to be careful around her when she’s cooking.

The podcast host was preparing a meal when Vernon said: “Who can move that frying pan? Because the oil’s burning.”

Giovanna, 35, looked at him and he added: “That’s a lot of oil in there…”

The mum-of-three didn’t respond, though, and instead stared him down.

Commenting on the moment, Tom said: “Look, if there’s one thing you don’t want to do, it’s try to tell Giovanna how to cook something.

“I’ve been there, I’ve done that, I’ve made that mistake.”

Giovanna and Tom – who tied the knot in 2012 – share sons Max, Buzz and Buddy.

