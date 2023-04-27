I’m A Celebrity alumni Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo, Myleene Klass and Andy Whyment are the latest campmates to arrive in South Africa.

However, fans of the show have had mixed reactions to them joining the line-up. Many had been eagerly anticipating a return from previous contestants Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney.

Following their arrival on last night’s (April 26) episode, it seems one of the three in particular has been a controversial choice – despite the star being put through what was arguably one of the most brutal trials the show has ever seen, and coming away with eight stars!

Toff arrived on I’m A Celebrity last night with Andy and Myleene (Credit: ITV)

Toff returns to I’m A Celebrity

Georgia Toffolo became one of the latest celebrities to return to the jungle last night in the I’m A Celebrity all-star spin-off.

And there was no time to rest for the Made in Chelsea star. She was immediately faced with a Bushtucker Trial, where she had to navigate her way through a series of tunnels.

Of course this was even more terrifying than it sounds, as Toff came face-to-face with crocodiles, spiders and other bugs. She was even dropped into a tank of water with no water at all and faced a mini tidal wave in the claustrophobic tunnels.

Many fans took to Twitter to react to the trial, and it seemed opinion was divided.

Some viewers were very critical of the 28-year-old. “Can’t stand that Toff, her voice grates on me,” one person tweeted. Someone else begged: “Pleasseeeee #ImACeleb get Toff out NOW!!! and put Joe Swash in.” Another person agreed: “Can’t believe they’ve put Toff in and not Joe Swash.” “Toff is winding me up,” somebody else moaned.

Toff had to complete a gruesome Bushtucker Trial (Credit: ITV)

‘Great job Toff, you were amazing!’

However, many also stepped in to defend Toff and rightly commend her bravery.

“How on Earth did Toff stay calm when that trap door dropped her into water and then the lights went off? I would’ve had a full on breakdown,” someone said. Another person tweeted: “That trial was dreadful and horrific. Great job Toff. You were amazing.”

Somebody else agreed: “That was a brutal trial and she aced it. Great job!” They followed up with an applause emoji.

“I don’t care what you say, Toff is a bloody good sport in I’m A Celeb – she’s absolutely up for anything!” someone else tweeted.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa airs on weeknights at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

