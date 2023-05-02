Surprising I’m A Celebrity… South Africa star who is ‘determined to win’ and ‘will take no prisoners’

I’m A Celebrity star Georgia “Toff” Toffolo is mostly likely to cause drama as she heads for the crown, a body language expert claims.

A body language expert has called out the 2017 Queen of the Jungle for her “childish” and “misleading” antics. The Made in Chelsea veteran beat the Australian jungle, but can she do the same on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa?

On Friday (April 28), Shaun Ryder and Gillian McKeith were the first two celebrities to leave the camp.

Georgia “Toff” Toffolo labelled as “childish” by body language expert (Credit: ITV)

Analysing Toff’s behaviour, body language expert Adrianne Carter, who has partnered with Heart Bingo, said viewers should not be “misled”. Toff’s “determined” and will “take no prisoners,” claims Adrianne.

She said: “Towards the end, when the camp gets the news about one celebrity being voted out by the rest of them, we see Toff show her other side, which is the childish tone she goes into saying, ‘I don’t like this’.”

Do not be misled, she’s a determined young woman.

According to the expert, viewers also need to keep an eye on sporting star Fatima Whitbread.

“As for camp dynamics, Toff and Fatima might cause the most controversy now that Gillian and Shaun have gone,” she said.

According to an expert, Fatima Whitbread is tipped to be a contender to win on I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity news

Adrianne said: “Fatima – determined to win because that’s who she is, there’s no nastiness about her, she just can’t tackle anything without giving it her all. This can be hard for others to understand who have a more easy-going nature.

“Toff – determined to win and will take no prisoners.”

Fatima and Toff have already caught onlookers’ attention, but not for the right reasons. Fans have called Fatima ” miserable”, while Toff’s “savage” word with Helen got fans’ backs up.

With the first two celebrities evicted, the game has become more real for the celebrities. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see if Toff and Fatima will come out on top.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa continues tonight from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

