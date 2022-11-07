I’m A Celebrity star Sue Cleaver already showing signs of ‘frustration and impatience’ with campmates

I’m A Celebrity star Sue Cleaver is already showing signs of “frustration and impatience” with her campmates, a body language expert has claimed.

The Coronation Street star made her debut on I’m A Celebrity last night – and took part in her first task of the series too.

Sue did a task with Mike and Owen last night (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Sue Cleaver showing signs of ‘frustration’?

Last night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity saw Sue team up with Mike Tindall and Owen Warner to do their first task in the jungle.

Critter Cruise saw the trio take a boat out to a lake and encounter three boats.

Each boat had a code hidden somewhere. The celebrities would then use the code to unlock the stars stuck to the mast on their own boat.

However, in true I’m A Celebrity fashion, there was a horrifying twist – the boats were covered in creepy crawlies and other horrific things.

However, the trio succeeded in unlocking their three stars.

But, according to body language expert Darren Stanton, Sue is already showing signs of “frustration and impatience” with her co-stars.

Sue is showing signs of frustration, according to a body language expert (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb star Sue ‘impatient’ with campmates

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, Darren said that he’s already noticed a couple of chinks in Sue’s armour.

“In Sue’s opening statement she said: ‘I think people are going to see a very different kind of Sue,'” Darren said.

“This tells me straight away she has come with a very competitive streak and that she has a great deal of strength so she could very well be the dark horse in the competition and surprise everyone.”

“However, I noticed a few chinks in Sue’s armour during her interactions with her fellow campmates, with the soap star flashing a few micro-expressions of frustration and impatience,” he continued.

Could these flashes of frustration and impatience evolve into something more over the next few days and weeks? It’s worth keeping an eye on, that’s for sure.

Mike could clash with Owen, some fans reckon (Credit: ITV)

Mike Tindall and Owen Warner to clash?

Sue might not be the only celebrity showing signs of frustration with her fellow campmates.

During yesterday’s episode, fans wondered whether Mike seemed to be struggling to hold his tongue with Owen during their task.

Many a fan picked up on this and took to Twitter to comment on it.

“Mike is going to end up absolutely hating Owen. You can see it already,” one fan tweeted last night.

“Uh oh sensing some issues coming between Mike and Owen already,” another wrote.

“Anyone else think it’s only a matter of time before Mike Tindall puts Owen in his place?” a third asked.

Read more: Matt Hancock ‘given special treatment’ ahead of I’m A Celebrity debut amid ‘draining’ isolation period

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Monday, November 7) at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.