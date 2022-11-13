I’m A Celebrity star Sue Cleaver has been a firm favourite in camp since day one.

But the tide may be turning on the Coronation Street actress as fans are fed up of her moaning.

And when her Corrie co-star Tony Maudsley urged them to vote her as camp leader, some were totally behind the idea, while others hit out.

Is the tide turning on Sue?

Sue has opened up during her time on the show (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans urge Sue to stop moaning

Ant and Dec announced at the end of last night’s episode (Saturday November 12) that Matt Hancock had been chosen to do yet another trial. Fans declared it ‘boring’ and many immediately insisted Sue should be voted instead.

“Sue is so miserable, I hope she gets voted for a trial…let’s see how you do…” said one.

“Sue needs to do a trial as shes a moaner,” agreed another.

Someone else said: “Ok can we just stop voting for Matt to do trials, it’s getting boring now! Let Sue do one. She’s been quite vocal about them needing to do better, especially for someone that hasn’t done one!”

“Vote for Sue more as she keeps complaining all the time,” said a fourth.

Meanwhile a fifth added: “Has Sue actually done anything but moan this series? Moan, moan, moan.”

Sue has been accused of moaning in camp (Credit: ITV)

Will Sue be I’m A Celebrity camp leader?

Just before the credits rolled, Ant and Dec revealed the public would now be voting for their camp leader.

Votes could be cast up to 10.30pm last night and the result will be shown on tonight’s episode.

Sue’s Coronation Street co-star Tony Maudsley – who plays her on-screen partner George Shuttleworth – was quick to get behind her and urged his Twitter followers to vote for her to be the camp leader.

Many of his followers agreed she would be the best choice.

“She’s had my votes,” said one.

Another added: “Already done! A woman after my own heart!”

“Yeah, Sue would be the best choice,” agreed a third.

However others weren’t keen and didn’t mince their words about it.

“Never in a million years,” said one.

“No thanks, she’s horrible!,” added a second.

A third wrote: “She’s one awful lady and a hypocrite!”

Ant made it clear Sue knew what she got herself into (Credit: ITV)

Ant tells Sue off

Earlier this week, things had been well and truly in Sue’s favour.

Viewers were begging the show to give her more screen time.

The Eileen Grimshaw star been shown bonding with Boy George and Owen Warner. And Sue was also seen comforting an emotional Charlene White.

Fans wanted to see more – but now they have, maybe they’re not so sure…

Meanwhile, last night Corrie star Sue was involved in the bushtucker trial and got shot down by Ant McPartlin.

After Sue was called on by Owen Warner and Matt Hancock to help them as their ‘phone a friend’ in the I’m A Celebrity version of Who Wants to be a Millionaire? Sue wasn’t happy.

She said: “Oh don’t humiliate me on national television.”

Ant snapped back: “Well don’t come on I’m A Celebrity, Sue!”

Fortunately for Sue, although she was gunged with nasty stuff, she was able to help the lads get another star by correctly knowing when Coronation Street was first aired.

And it was a star they needed as they only managed to get five out of 11 in total.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight on ITV at 9pm.

