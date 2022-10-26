I’m A Celebrity start date finally announced and it’s not long to wait

The start date for I’m A Celebrity has finally been confirmed and fans don’t have long to wait at all.

The brand new series will be returning to ITV next month with a fresh batch of stars heading into the Australian jungle.

For the first time in over two years, the programme will be back in its home of Australia rather than Wales.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and travel restrictions, I’m A Celeb has had to be filmed in Wales for the past two years.

I’m A Celebrity start date confirmed

But when is I’m A Celebrity starting? ITV has confirmed today that the show will begin on Sunday, November 6 at 9pm.

Fans are already over the moon as one replied to the news: “Woohoo!!! This sounds exciting.”

Another said: “OMG!! IT’S HAPPENING!”

A third gushed: “Ohhh earlier broadcast this year? Not that I’m complaining…”

Ant and Dec will be back in Australia for I’m A Celebrity 2022, which begins on November 6 (Credit: ITV)

Who is doing I’m A Celeb?

The 2022 line-up hasn’t yet been confirmed, however, a few names have been thrown into the mix.

These include Coronation Street‘s Sue Cleaver, radio DJ Chris Moyles, reality star Olivia Attwood and Hollyoaks star Owen Warner.

Ohhh earlier broadcast this year? Not that I’m complaining…

Sue, Chris and Olivia have been spotted arriving in Australia recently, prompting speculation they’re heading into the junge.

Sue Cleaver is reportedly doing I’m A Celeb after being spotted in Australia (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is Mike Tindall doing I’m A Celeb this year?

In addition, reports claim Mike Tindall, whose wife is Priness Anne‘s daughter Zara Tindall, may be heading into the jungle.

A source claimed to The Sun: “It’s a massive coup. Mike has had a box seat for some of the most important moments in royal history for generations.

“He is sure to be discreet, but his sheer presence means this series will be an absolute must-watch.”

We’ll have to wait and see who’s actually going into the Aussie jungle!

ITV recently released a first trailer for the new series with hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly featuring.

Reports claim Mike Tindall could be heading into the jungle this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In the clip, Ant and Dec are seen leaping out of a helicopter passing over a jungle with their parachutes bearing the words: “We’re back!”

Fans can’t wait to have the show back in Australia this year as one gushed: “YESS I LOVE THISS!! I can’t wait!!”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2022: A Place in the Sun favourite ‘signs up’ for new series

Another tweeted: “Can’t wait for @imacelebrity to return back where IAC belongs, the Aussie jungle.”

I’m A Celebrity returns to ITV, Sunday November 6, at 9pm.

Are you ready for the new series of I’m A Celebrity?! Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.