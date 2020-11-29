I’m A Celebrity star Victoria Derbyshire divides viewers as she takes on Bushtucker Trial

I’m A Celebrity star Victoria Derbyshire has divided viewers after winning nine stars during tonight’s Bushtucker Trial.

The 52-year-old presenter put herself forward to compete in Critter Clink, telling her campmates: “I want to prove to myself that I can do it on my own.”

And she certainly did just that, after taking home an impressive nine out of eleven stars on the ITV show.

I’m A Celebrity’s Victoria Derbyshire left fans divided during tonight’s Bushtucker Trial (Credit: ITV)

What happened during Victoria’s Bushtucker Trial?

Earlier on tonight (November 29), viewers watched as Victoria arrived at the dreaded trial set.

She told hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly: “I haven’t done a trial on my own, I want to contribute, hopefully get some trials for food.

“I want to challenge myself, I want to see how I get on versus the trial.”

During the trial, the broadcaster was locked into a prison with each star protected by a castle critter.

The presenter took on Critter Clink (Credit: ITV)

Victoria had to retrieve the keys from the warden’s office and use them to open the locks.

As the trial went on, the star faced a python, lizards and a chamber containing scorpions.

After retrieving nine stars for camp, she said: “I would have liked to have got 11 obviously or 10, so 9’s going to have to do. I’m going to be a little bit proud of myself.”

But while Victoria appeared to smash the trial, others weren’t as convinced.

Victoria managed to win nine out of eleven stars for camp (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celebrity fans think?

Some fans believed the star was “too slow”.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “I think Victoria was a bit slow in that trail. Just saying incase the boys didn’t #imacelebrity.”

A second said: “Was that trial in slow motion?”

A third added: “I’m sorry but that trial was rubbish. She was very slow and useless.”

Me watching tv seeing how slow Victoria is doing the trial #imacelebrity #ImaCeleb pic.twitter.com/hSMpOCXblf — Samuel (@s__brenkley) November 29, 2020

She wasn’t that flipping slow! She got 9 stars. Well done, Victoria 👏🏻 #imacelebrity #ImaCeleb — Kelly Florentia (@kellyflorentia) November 29, 2020

While others praised Victoria’s efforts, saying: “She wasn’t that flipping slow! She got 9 stars. Well done, Victoria #imacelebrity.”

A second commented: “How was she slow if she got 9 stars? She was obviously fast, she was just not screaming.”

Another agreed: “Thought Victoria did brilliant… don’t like the judgement from ant and dec on her being ‘slow’.”

Victoria opens up on her cancer diagnosis

The trial follows shortly after viewers praised Victoria for opening up about her cancer diagnosis during last night’s (Saturday, November 28) unseen bits.

Speaking to Jessica Plummer in the washroom, she explained: “I was going to bed on a Sunday night and getting undressed in the bathroom, I think I’d had a bath. And I just looked in the mirror and my right breast was about two inches lower than my left.”

Victoria continued: “I knew that wasn’t how I normally looked. Not only that, but the nipple had become inverted. I thought, ‘That looks weird, I’ll sort it tomorrow’.

“I did not think anything. And five days later, it was confirmed that it was breast cancer.”

