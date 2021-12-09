I’m A Celebrity star Simon Gregson was trolled over his appearance during last night’s show (December 8).

The Coronation Street star – who is best known for playing Steve McDonald on the soap – took on the Christmas-themed trial with Danny Miller.

But fans couldn’t help but poke fun at Simon after dunking his head in fermented eggnog and rotten fruit.

Simon Gregson took on the I’m A Celebrity trial (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Simon Gregson

During the trial last night, Simon and Danny had to find the stars in Santa’s sacks.

However, they had to work through fermented eggnog and rotten fruit.

They could only retrieve the stars using their mouths.

Simon managed to find his star first, but kept on rummaging through the bag.

After the challenge, the Corrie star looked slightly dishevelled with an entire face covered in eggnog.

His hair was also completely messed up and spiked in different directions.

Simon and Danny took on the trial last night (Credit: ITV)

After the trial, Simon told Ant and Dec: “Never again. Never again.”

In addition, Danny admitted: “I feel a bit queasy.”

But despite getting nearly a full house of stars, viewers couldn’t help but comment on Simon’s appearance.

How did I’m A Celebrity viewers respond?

Many took to Twitter to joke about his messy look.

One said: “Why does Simon keep reminding me of Marv from Home Alone? #ImACelebrity #ImACeleb.”

Another added: “Little known fact, at weekends, Simon Gregson when he is not portraying Steve McDonald in Corrie, performs in a Prodigy Tribute Act #ImACeleb.”

#ImACeleb Simon looking like Beetlejuice after downing the fish eye sherry 🤮 — lynz (@LynzRochelle) December 8, 2021

Simon looks like someone of the great British bake off #ImACeleb — alice denice johnson (@alicedenicejohn) December 8, 2021

Anyone think Simon looks like Jack Nicholson in One Flew Over The Cuckoos Nest tonight 😂#imaceleb pic.twitter.com/AGKJjROhvX — Martina (@tina27a) December 8, 2021

Little known fact, at weekends, Simon Gregson when he is not portraying Steve McDonald in Corrie, performs in a Prodigy Tribute Act.#ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/99TWRNfNq4 — V Jones (@VeeeJon99) December 8, 2021

simon out there looking like Ace Ventura & Beetle juice rn #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/qQaATeZ8sl — becca (@becca2927) December 8, 2021

Why did Simon burping and farting make me cry laughing 😂 I'm 5 years old. #ImACeleb — Lily W (@MissLSW) December 8, 2021

Alongside a meme, a third wrote: “Simon after being told to dunk his head in the eggnog again #ImACelebrity.”

In addition, a fourth tweeted: “Anyone think Simon looks like Jack Nicholson in One Flew Over The Cuckoos Nest tonight #imaceleb.”

Another commented: “Simon looks like someone from the Great British Bake Off #ImACeleb.”

A sixth posted: “#ImACeleb Simon looking like Beetlejuice after downing the fish eye sherry.”

Simon farting and burping simultaneously!

A viewer joked: “Simon out there looking like Ace Ventura & Beetle Juice rn #ImACeleb.”

Meanwhile, others poked fun at Simon farting and burping after the trial.

One shared: “Why did Simon burping and farting make me cry laughing. I’m 5 years old. #ImACeleb.”

A second added: “Simon farting and burping simultaneously!”

