I’m A Celebrity favourite reveals stalking horror: ‘When they cross that boundary, that’s where it became really scary’

I’m A Celebrity star Ferne McCann has opened up about the ordeal she went through at the hands of a stalker.

Ferne appeared on Steph’s Packed Lunch on Wednesday (October 4) to talk about the experience.

She told Steph: “I had a really weird situation and I felt really vulnerable because it was when I was a single parent to Sunday, my first daughter.”

The former TOWIE star described going out to her car a few years ago to find a card had been left on her windscreen.

Ferne McCann, seen here with daughter Finty, opens up about her stalking ordeal (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star’s stalker ordeal

She said: “And at first I thought it was a bit of a secret admirer. I thought: ‘Who’s this from?’ This is going to sound like I’m making it up but it was like a really weird, almost a bit crude, roses-are-red poem. I won’t finish the rest of what it said.

“Thankfully I was moving so I didn’t think anything of it.”

But the strange behaviour didn’t stop there. A few days later Ferne was heading out one night when the stalker reappeared.

The My Family & Me star said: “It was late one night and someone went: ‘Ferne.’ It was a guy and I was just so spooked out by it that I ended up driving off. And then, because I’d left Sunday at home with a family member or babysitter, I had this instinct of: ‘Don’t open the front door.'”

Ferne added: “He ended up knocking on my front door and I think that’s where it became really scary. When they cross that boundary, when they know where you live. I lived there just myself with Sunday. It really spooked me.”

‘Nothing came of it’

Ferne, who came third on I’m A Celebrity in 2015, moved house the following week. She said: “Nothing came of it, thankfully. But I totally understand how scary it can be.”

She appeared on Steph’s Packed Lunch alongside her two-month-old daughter Finty. Mother and daughter appear on Ferne’s new show My Family & Me, which sees her through her second pregnancy and the arrival of baby Finty.

Ferne’s fiancé Lorri Haines also appears on the show.

The TV personality shares daughter Sunday with ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins, was jailed for 20 years after hurling acid across a London nightclub in 2017.

Lorri also has a son, Noah, from a previous relationship.

