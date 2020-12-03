Jessica Plummer says she almost always showered naked in the I’m A Celebrity shower for a very good reason.

The former EastEnders actress, 28, mostly showered in the buff.

While the other I’m A Celeb campmates typically showered in their underwear or swimwear.

But Jessica says she deliberately didn’t want to create a sexy scene that would be repeated again and again on television.

As it did for Myleene Klass when her showering moment went viral after competing on 2006 on I’m A Celebrity.

Jessica Plummer had a crafty plan to avoid the cameras zooming in on her showering (Credit: ITV)

What did Jess say about her shower scenes?

And she quickly realised that if she showered nude, the cameras wouldn’t zoom in.

Speaking to The Sun she explained: “Just get naked and have your shower and don’t worry, they cannot show it.”

Before adding: “So I was like, ‘Sod this, they’re not going to put my naked bottom on the show, I’m just going to take it all off’.

“And then the cameras just went ‘zoom’ and they then turned away and I was like, ‘Perfect. Every time!'”

Jessica exited the Welsh Castle on Tuesday night along with opera singer Russell Watson.

Jessica Plummer showering on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

What else did Jessica say about I’m A Celeb?

She went on to tell Ant and Dec that she originally feared she would quit the show.

She explained: “It was so far from my comfort zone.

“People I told I was doing I’m A Celeb said, ‘You’re not going to last’.”

The actress later said she ready to enjoy some home comforts after competing in the freezing castle.

Jessica Plummer as Chantelle Atkins on EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Jessica said: “Right now I’m just really looking forward to spending Christmas with my family, and eating some good food — and having long baths.”

Meanwhile, viewers were furious that Jess left. With many taking to Twitter to fume over her eviction.

Some even argued that they believe AJ Pritchard should have been evicted over her.

One viewer tweeted: “Who’s voting out all our great women #jess I’m gutted for you, you sweetheart.”

While another viewer vented: “Right. Who’s voting for AJ? Over Jess for gods sake?!”



And a third disappointed viewer tweeted: “I’m sorry but I’m so fuming that jess left i really liked her!!”

Of course, AJ was evicted with Sir Mo Farah the following evening.

