I’m A Celebrity star Frankie Bridge has been reunited with her family and shared the adorable moment on Instagram.

The former Saturdays singer came third on this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity, which came to an end at the weekend.

At one point, the TV star had been favourite to take home the crown.

Following her success on the show, Frankie has since returned home to spend some well-deserved time with her husband Wayne and their two children, Parker and Carter.

Frankie Bridge celebrated reuniting with her family on Instagram (Credit: Splashnews)

Frankie Bridge celebrates return home on Instagram

To mark their reunion, Frankie took to social media where she shared a picture of herself cuddled up with her sons.

“Reunited and it feels so good! Back with all my boys, back on a sofa, back home!” wrote the star.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers baffled by Frankie Bridge appearance as they think she’s straightened her hair

“Thank you to everyone who voted for me on @imacelebrity I still can’t quite believe it… what a crazy ride!”

Friends and fans rushed to comment, with one replying: “We loved having you on our screen every day and for sure you are totally our queen. So proud beautiful mama. Can’t wait to see you!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frankie Bridge (@frankiebridge)



“Awww sending huge hugs. You did so well. Very very proud of you,” said another fan.

While a third replied: “Congrats babe, you absolutely smashed it!”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Frankie Bridge’s husband Wayne shuts down ‘miserable’ assumptions

Big money deals rolling in for Frankie

Meanwhile, Frankie’s success on the show is reportedly set to make her a small fortune.

According to reports, Frankie’s agent received several offers while she was on the ITV show.

Frankie was one of this year’s favourites (Credit: ITV)

They include a well-known high street fashion label, a fashion house and a variety of offers from TV bosses.

Frankie was also reportedly the most searched-for contestant on Google while the show was airing.

“She’s been offered a solo presenting gig for a couple of major channels, and has had loads of interest from high-end fashion brands,” a source told The Sun.

“It’s a super-exciting time for her.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.