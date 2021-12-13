I’m A Celebrity third place star Frankie Bridge has addressed her ‘confrontation’ with campmate Naughty Boy in her first TV interview.

Frankie appeared on Loose Women today (December 13) after finishing third on I’m A Celebrity last night.

The star, 32, was asked about camp life and her campmates in the castle by her Loose Women co-stars.

I’m A Celeb’s Frankie spoke about ‘confrontation’ with Naughty Boy (Credit: ITV)

Frankie Bridge on I’m A Celebrity journey

Frankie addressed the ‘confrontation’ she had with DJ Naughty Boy about dinner.

Naughty Boy had taken issue with Frankie as he didn’t think the rice was being cooked correctly after The Clink and Main Camp came together.

Frankie had told him: “You’re just coming into our camp and this was just what we did…”

Naughty Boy and Frankie clashed over dinner (Credit: ITV)

What happened between Frankie and Naughty Boy?

But Naughty Boy hit back: “No this is our camp. That’s wrong what you just said.”

Speaking on Loose Women today, the mum-of-two said: “I think we were really lucky, everybody genuinely got on really well.

“I’m not someone who cooks but there seemed to be this rice-gate which I think generally happens every year on the show.

“I hate confrontation so I was trying to explain to Naughty that the whole rice pudding thing isn’t, you know, we’re not saying it’s rice pudding it’s just how we had done it previsouly.

Frankie said she hopes her friendships last outside the castle (Credit: ITV)

“But he didn’t let me finish so it ended up being a slight confrontation.

“But like 10 minutes later it was absolutely fine.”

Frankie added: “I’m sure you guys know, you live at home with the people that you love and they annoy you sometimes.

“We got thrown in, we met on the show and we had to learn how to live with each other very quickly so those things are going to happen.”

Meanwhile, Frankie said she hopes friendships she made in the castle will continue.

She joked: “If any of them try and ignore me I’ll just keep ringing them.

“There are some real strong relationships made in there and we’ve shared something together that no-one else has experienced because every year is different.”

