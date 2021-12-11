I’m A Celebrity star Danny Miller to ‘make a million’ if he wins show after quitting Emmerdale

Danny Miller is reportedly set to make a million if he wins the current series of I’m A Celebrity.

The former Emmerdale actor is in the running to take home the title of King of the Castle on Sunday.

Danny Miller is set to make a million if he wins I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Danny Miller

But the crown won’t be the biggest prize if he pulls it off.

According to reports, the former soap star will be in line for a big money fashion deal with Boohoo.

And it could net him upwards of a cool million.

Not just that – the actor will also be in line for a return to his day job with offers already pouring in.

A source told The Sun: “He’ll come out of camp to several big TV offers – he’s proved very popular.”

The insider added: “Danny is very marketable because he’s been on the nation’s tellies for years as Aaron from Emmerdale and after appearing in I’m a Celeb he’ll be recognisable to another layer of fans who won’t have seen him in the soap.

Danny Miller quit his role as Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

“The key when someone gets out of I’m a Celeb is to act fast and bag the best deals and quickly before the person fades from the public’s collective mind.”

However, Danny will have to avoid being eliminated in tonight’s expected public vote first.

What happened on I’m A Celebrity?

Last night, EastEnders legend Adam Woodyatt and Olympic gold medalist Matty Lee became the fifth and sixth stars to be sent packing.

There are just four campmates left in the castle now.

As well as Danny, there is Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge, retired footballer David Ginola, and Coronation Street favourite Simon Gregson.

But will Danny be able to triumph against them all and take home the prize?

