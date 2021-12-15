I’m A Celebrity star Danny Miller reveals David Ginola’s special role on his wedding day

I’m A Celebrity star Danny Miller has revealed that David Ginola may have a special role on his upcoming wedding day.

The former Emmerdale star, 30, formed a close bond with the retired footballer, 54, during his time on the ITV show.

And it appears their bromance is continuing to blossom outside of the castle.

Danny Miller has opened up on his friendship with I’m A Celebrity co-star David Ginola (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Danny Miller

Just days after winning the show, Danny opened up on his special bond with footballer David.

The actor branded the star his “hero” and “someone he could lean on” in camp.

Speaking to The Mirror, Danny added: “I have nothing but good things to say about David. He’s a hero and never let me down.”

He might well be an usher

Meanwhile, the castle champ is set to tie the knot to fiancée Steph Jones next year.

And David could play a huge part in the day.

According to Danny, the star previously revealed that he was planning to attend the ceremony during their time in camp.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Miller (@danny_b_miller)

Danny continued: “So the fact he remembered the date, I was like, well, it must mean something to him. So we’ll see what happens.

“He might well be an usher. I might ask him and he is in the mix. But he might say no because he’s in the South of France doing something cool.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity final: Danny Miller crowned winner of 2021 series

David previously opened up about his bond with Danny shortly after leaving the show.

On screen, the football star said: “Danny was like a son to me and he is stronger than he thinks.

“He is full of energy, full of passion, he can do anything.”

David gushed over Danny shortly after leaving the castle (Credit: ITV)

Danny crowned show winner

The former soap star managed to fend off Coronation Street legend Simon Gregson, who finished second, and Frankie Bridge, to win the crown.

Following his victory, Danny said: “I can’t believe it. I’m speechless for once.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity final: Danny Miller crowned winner of 2021 series

“Thank you so much, this is the best thing that’s ever happened to me bar my son.”

Following the finale, Danny went on to reunite with partner Steph and son Albert on Lorraine.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.