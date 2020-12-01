I’m A Celebrity star Beverley Callard admits she “wanted to die” when she found out the show had shown her calling her husband a “Megashag”.

The former Coronation Street star was voted off the show last night alongside fellow campmate Victoria Derbyshire.

However, Beverley looked horrified when hosts Ant and Dec asked her about her husband Jon McEwan’s saucy nickname.

Beverley Callard red-faced over I’m A Celebrity “Megashag” comment (Credit: ITV)

What did Beverley Callard say after leaving I’m A Celebrity?

Appearing on Tuesday’s Lorraine, Beverley said she was mortified.

Host Lorraine Kelly said: “We talked to your lovely husband yesterday.

“I think he’s quietly very happy of his nickname, he’s quite enjoying the attention.”

Beverley admitted: “I can’t believe they aired that.

Beverley Callard called Jon a “Megashag” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I just thought they were quite bad words so they’ll edit that, when Ant and Dec played the clip for me last night I wanted to die.

“I wanted to die.”

Laughing, Lorraine told her: “It was funny, it was a laugh – as he said himself, it could have been a lot worse.”

During her eviction interview last night, Beverley looked embarrassed after watching the clip of her revealing Jon’s nickname.

Ant said: “You had your head in your hands when you saw yourself talking about Jon the Megashag there.”

Beverley joked her mother-in-law will “kill” her (Credit: ITV)

Smiling, Beverley said: “My mum-in-law is going to kill me!”

Dec joked: “I think Jon will be having words with you as well.”

I just thought they were quite bad words so they’ll edit that.

Viewers expressed their amusement over Bev’s nickname for her husband.

One person said on Twitter: “Bet Bev’s husband loving life right now #megashag. I love fact that its actually trending on here.”

Another wrote: “Absolutely loving how much #megashag is trending!!!”

A third tweeted: “Oh Bev, you are hilarious!”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, at 9pm.

