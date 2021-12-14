I’m A Celebrity sparks ‘record number of Ofcom complaints’ after live animal use in trials

I’m A Celebrity has sparked thousands Ofcom complaints after the show used lived animals during some of the trials in this series.

The Ant and Dec-fronted show ended on Sunday, with Emmerdale star Danny Miller crowned King of the Castle.

However, tens of thousands of viewers complained about some of the trials.

It may be the #ImACeleb final tonight – but a record number of you have backed our campaign to contact Ofcom w/ concerns about the show's use & portrayal of animals. 12,000+ of you have taken action – even more than last year, when the show first came to #Wales. Diolch! (1/2) pic.twitter.com/CSWI709puM — RSPCA Cymru (@RSPCAcymru) December 12, 2021

Why are there complaints against I’m A Celebrity?

Wales-based RSPCA Cymru has encouraged its followers on Twitter to complain about the use of live animals during trials.

It claimed in one tweet that 12,000 viewers had already complained.

Read more: Simon Gregson shares emotional reunion with sons after I’m A Celebrity stint as fans insist he was ‘robbed’

“It may be the #ImACeleb final tonight – but a record number of you have backed our campaign to contact Ofcom w/ concerns about the show’s use & portrayal of animals.

“12,000+ of you have taken action – even more than last year, when the show first came to #Wales. Diolch!”

Frankie Bridge taking part in a trial in this series (Credit: ITV)

What else did the RSPCA say?

It added a link to its website, where it said: “We’re overwhelmed by the response from the public to our campaign against the use of live animals in the I’m a Celeb show.

“Recent weeks have once again seen many live animals put in situations that would compromise their welfare for nothing more than a quick laugh – and once again we’ve been really worried about what we have seen.

“The way insects and other animals are used also trivialises the lives of these animals – at a time when debates around animal sentience are more prominent in society than ever before.”

I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec (Credit: ITV)

What did ITV say in response?

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

In response, the channel said: “The team at I’m A Celebrity have many years of experience in producing the show…

“… and have rigorous protocols in place to ensure that animals are handled safely before, during and after filming, in compliance with animal welfare law.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity ‘could be investigated by RSPCA if animal welfare rules are broken’

Furthermore, it said: “Welfare and safety is always our primary priority.”