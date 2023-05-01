I’m A Celebrity… South Africa campmates shocked as Ant and Dec unveil ‘horrible’ new twist

Shockwaves hit South Africa in new scenes set to air on I’m A Celebrity tonight (May 1).

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly head into camp to deliver the news to the remaining stars. And it’s safe to say they’re not met with the best reaction.

Spoilers show the boys delivering a “horrible” new twist to the shocked campmates in a preview of the show that airs later on tonight.

Ant and Dec have news for the campmates in the I’m A Celebrity camp (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec send shockwaves through I’m A Celebrity… South Africa camp

New details of tonight’s I’m A Celebrity… South Africa have been revealed as Ant and Dec tell campmates that, for one of them, it’ll be their last night in camp.

As the campmates prepare to go to bed, they are shocked by the sudden late night arrival of Ant and Dec. Dec says: “We bring news. For one of you, this will be your last night in camp.”

We bring news. For one of you, this will be your last night in camp.

However, while that might have been expected by the stars, the twist most certainly wasn’t. Dec will be seen to add: “But this time, who that is, is up to you.”

This is the first time in the history of the show that the campmates have chosen who goes. A stunned Carol Vorderman quickly voices her opinion as she wails: “Oh no, that’s horrible!” Paul Burrell then furiously adds: “That’s not nice!”

But how will the campmates decide? Time is ticking for one celebrity…

Ahead of the bombshell news, the boys take the stars high above South Africa in the latest trial (Credit: ITV)

Tonight’s trial

Elsewhere in the show, a Bush Bulletin brings news of the next terrifying trial. Carol reads: “Celebrities, it is now time for three of you to take part in today’s trial, World’s End. The names are here: Amir, Helen and Myleene.”

Toff then tells Helen: “You’ve got to do better this time. Sorry to be savage, but you have to.” Andy Whyment adds: “Just remember, if you come back with no stars, Janice will rip your head off.”

Arriving at the trial, the trio learn they will be soaring high above South Africa in the highest trial ever in the history of I’m A Celebrity. They are told they will all be climbing a crane-like structure 1,100m high, in a bid to unhook stars and attach them to themselves.

A nervous Amir insists: “Camp’s been eating well… we have to get through this. We’ve got a strong team today. We’re going to make sure we have another feast tonight.” Helen, who is infamous for refusing to do trials, shocks hosts Ant and Dec as she then says: “Guys, I’m not going to let you down. I’m going to do it.”

