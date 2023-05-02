I’m A Celebrity… South Africa campmate ‘playing a game deep down’ which is ‘paying off’

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa campmate Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo is apparently “playing a game deep down” which is said to be “paying off” for her, an expert has claimed.

The 28-year-old is one of many returning celebs in the brand new I’m A Celebrity spin-off series – which was filmed last year in South Africa. And for this year’s series, dubbed the All Stars version, Toff will be battling it out with the other celebs to be crowned the first ever I’m A Celebrity Legend.

But according to one body language expert, Toff might just be “playing a game”.

Toff has been branded as ‘playing a game’ (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa: Star ‘playing a game deep down’?

Made In Chelsea star Toff was crowned Queen of the Jungle back in 2017 during her stint on the OG show. And it appears the blonde beauty is dead set on winning the show for the second time.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair, body language expert Darren Stanton gave his take on the campmate. He told ED!: “Toff comes over as being very prim and proper, but I believe she is playing a game deep down.”

Darren went on: “Up to now, that seems to be paying off for her. She appears to have made certain alliances, with Carol [Vorderman] and Paul [Burrell] especially. However, it’s difficult to know whether those feelings are truly reciprocated by Carol as she tends not to give too much away. I don’t believe Toff has what it takes to win the show, although she will go some way further.”

Toff came under fire (Credit: ITV)

Toff’s remark to Helen Flanagan makes fans fume

It comes after Toff left viewers fuming over her remark to Helen Flanagan before her trial during Monday’s episode (May 1).

Three celebs were tasked with taking on a new trial called the World’s End – Amir Khan, Helen and Myleene Klass. It was I’m A Celeb’s highest ever cliff drop. And it was going to prove a difficult challenge. But many viewers complained about Toff’s remark to Helen before the nail-biting trial.

Before heading off to trial, Toff told Helen: “You’ve got to be better this time. Sorry to be savage but you have to.” And the remark didn’t go down well with many fans.

One fan complained: “Toff saying Helen needs to be better. Is it because she didn’t get a star? I’m not surprised it was high. Don’t think she could have done better!” A second person added: “Not Toff just telling Helen to do better!”

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa continues tonight from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

