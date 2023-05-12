I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Paul Burrell has revealed he lost a huge 22lbs during his time in the jungle. Paul was part of the green pride, who didn’t receive a waterfall picnic after struggling in trials.

While fellow campmate Dean Gaffney managed to gain weight in the camp, Paul did quite the opposite. He also revealed which campmate he bonded with the most and his favourite memory from the series.

Former royal butler Paul Burrell revealed he lost a massive 22lbs on I’m A Celebrity South Africa (Credit: ITV)

Paul Burrell admits ‘I’ve never been as hungry as that in all my life’

Paul revealed the extent of his hunger in the camp, which led him to lose 22lbs. He revealed: “I’ve never been as hungry as that in all my life. I lost 22 pounds. I just thought, don’t complain. At points I think we were all dreaming about food. We’d all make it tougher on ourselves by thinking about food all the time. People at home don’t realise how hungry you actually are.”

You just get on with it, stop moaning and get on with it.

He also revealed how hunger affects “morale” in the camp. Paul explained: “You get tired, lethargic. You want to lie on your bunk. You’ve just got to keep going for the good of the camp. You have to win challenges and trials or nobody eats. The best meal in camp Fatima cooked – it was Barracuda, leeks and fried potatoes. That lifts your morale when you see a delicious meal coming towards you. It doesn’t lift you for a long time, but it does lift you up. You just get on with it, stop moaning and get on with it.”

Paul Burrell revealed he bonded with Helen Flanagan in the camp (Credit: ITV)

Paul reveals his closest campmates on I’m A Celebrity South Africa

The royal butler also revealed which fellow I’m A Celebrity stars he bonded with the most. He revealed his close friendships with Helen Flanagan and Carol Volderman. Paul shared: “Gosh, how can I pick anybody because they were all so incredible? I loved Helen – I called her my Princess Jasmine. She was dancing around like Tinkerbell in camp. There’s not a bone of malice in her. I loved Carol as she is a similar vintage to me and I grew up with her on Countdown, not knowing one day I would be sitting in a South African bush with her.”

He also added love for Janice Dickinson and Fatima Whitbread, adding: “Janice I loved, she’s a good soul. What an angel Fatima is. Forged on Mount Olympia, she’s made of strong stuff. Full of character, advice, wisdom. If you want someone to stand beside you it would be Fatima.”

Paul also reflected on his time in South Africa. He added: “It was a rollercoaster of a ride at times and there were ups and downs of course. But at the end of the day, looking back on it, we had fun and made memories of a lifetime. It’s a cliché, campmates always say ‘I made friends of a lifetime on this show’. I didn’t the first time round. But this time was totally different. We bonded as a big family.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Myleene Klass distracts viewers with appearance during South African Cyclone trial

Are you a fan of Paul? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.