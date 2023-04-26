I’m A Celebrity… South Africa rich list: The campmate with the highest net worth ‘revealed’

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa has a star-studded cast full of recognisable faces from series past, but who is the richest star in the competition?

While there’s no cash prize for winning the show, celebs reportedly pick up upwards of £30,000 for appearing on the show. And that’s adding to the hefty net worths of some of these stars.

Here’s the ultimate rich list with all the net worths of the I’m A Celebrity… South Africa cast ranked from first to last…

Janice Dickinson is at the bottom of the list (Credit: ITV)

Janice Dickinson comes in at the bottom of the list

Model and photographer Janice Dickinson reportedly comes in at the bottom of the rich list with a net worth of $500,000, according to the Daily Mail. That’s roughly £400,000.

The model and author, who famously testified against actor Bill Crosby, has had money troubles in her past. In 2014, Janice reportedly filed for bankruptcy in Los Angeles, California. She owed City National Bank $300,000 at the time. The debt was reduced to $100,000 by a judge who agreed to allow her to pay it back in instalments over the course of a few years.

Janice has apparently picked up her finances throughout the years by appearing on reality shows. Other than I’m A Celeb, she’s appeared on America’s Next Top Model, her own reality show – the Janice Dickinson Modelling Agency – and Celebrity Rehab.

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell has an impressive net worth, it’s claimed (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity South Africa rich list: Paul Burrell

Paul Burrell is next on the list with a net worth of £403,730, according to Wales Online. Princess Diana’s former butler entered Royal Service aged 18 as a Buckingham Palace footman. He later served at Highgrove House where he had a close friendship with Princess Diana before her death.

Since then, Paul has appeared on TV numerous times to give interviews about the royals. He has also appeared on various reality TV shows including appearances on Celebrity Big Brother, Stars in Their Eyes and Through the Key Hole. Paul also published a controversial memoir, A Royal Duty, in 2003. Prince William and Harry released a joint statement at the time where they called it “a cold and overt betrayal”. Paul also ran his own floristry business for 17 years, before closing shop in 2019 and selling the shop for £550000, according to Cheshire Live.

Made in Chelsea star Toff has made a nice fortune for herself (Credit: ITV)

Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo’s net worth

Late entry Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo is next on the list. When the Made in Chelsea star first starred in I’m A Celeb back in 2017, she was worth £800,000 according to Digital Spy. Toff, known for her “posh” attitude, is the daughter of successful property manager Nicola Toffolo, who also comes from a wealthy background.

It’s thought that Toff’s net worth has risen even more with her appearances on I’m A Celeb, Made in Chelsea and further reality TV spots, with some unconfirmed reports putting her wealth around the £4 million mark.

Diversity star Jordan Banjo has built up an impressive net worth since winning BGT (Credit: ITV)

Jordan Banjo’s net worth

Diversity star Jordan Banjo is next up. Since winning Britain’s Got Talent back in 2009 alongside brother Ashley Banjo, he’s seen success on reality TV and as KISS FM weekday breakfast show host alongside Diversity member Perri Kiely. According to Lad Bible, the star’s success has seen him build a net worth of up to £1 million.

Jordan has also had numerous presenting jobs, co-hosting The Greatest Dancer with Alesha Dixon and presenting backstage interview footage for Dancing on Ice. He appeared on The Masked Dancer in 2021, and his appearance I’m A Celebrity… South Africa will no doubt grow that net worth even further.

Andy Whyment also has an impressive net worth (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa rich list: Andy Whyment

Another late entry, Andy Whyment is also reportedly worth £1 million. While some sites claim the Corrie star has a net worth of up £5 million, most sites claim it is closer to £1 million. The actor has starred in Coronation Street since 2000 and apparently earns a six-figure salary for starring as Kirk Sutherland on the soap.

According to Manchester Evening News, the actor was offered a whopping £100,000 to join I’m A Celeb back in 2019. It hasn’t been confirmed how much he earned for starring in the South Africa spin-off. Last year, the star posed with a new 25k Kia Nero car, but doesn’t seem too flashy about his reported six-figure soap salary.

Shaun Ryder admitted to struggling with his finances for many years (Credit: ITV)

Shaun Ryder is next up

Singer Shaun Ryder, who has already been named as the favourite to win I’m A Celebrity… South Africa, is reportedly worth £2.5 million, according to The Sun. The Happy Mondays singer has reportedly built up his net worth with touring and his numerous TV appearances.

Shaun previously told The Mirror that he lost £5 million and had no cash for 20 years. After being taken to court by his former management company, which claimed he owed them £150,000, he refused to declare bankruptcy and remained in debt for several years.

Shaun reportedly said the £120,000 pay cheque he received from appearing on I’m A Celebrity in 2010 was the first pay cheque he was able to keep in 13 years. His regular appearances on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside friend Bez have also reportedly built up his net worth in recent years.

Helen Flanagan was paid a lot for her return to Corrie, it’s claimed (Credit: ITV)

What is Helen Flanagan’s net worth?

According to the Bristol Post, Helen’s net worth is £3 million. While it’s unknown what the actress earned for her original stint on Coronation Street as Rosie Webster, when she returned for a stint in 2017, The Mirror reported she earned £30,000 per episode.

Helen’s huge net worth is also helped by posting sponsored posts on Instagram. She reportedly earns £4,716 for a single post.

Fatima Whitbread is next up on the rich list (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa rich list: Fatima Whitbread

Fatima Whitbread has a reported net worth of £4 million, according to The Sun.

The two-time Olympic medalist has had numerous TV appearances. Back in 2011, the Daily Mail reported she took part in I’m A Celeb to “pay off debts”. She said she earned £11,000 a year at the time and added: “I’m struggling. Anything that I earn, I use to help my mum and my family.”

It seems like the star’s finances have improved since, appearing on reality TV shows such as Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins and BBC Two’s Pilgrimage: Road to Istanbul.

Phil Tufnell is worth millions. (Credit: ITV)

What is Phil Tufnell’s net worth?

Phil Tufnell follows just behind Fatima, as he also has a reported net worth of £4 million, according to The Sun. The cricketer won I’m A Celeb back in 2003, and has numerous TV appearances since.

He appeared as a team captain on A Question Of Sport from 2008 until 2021. The sportsman also competed on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2009. He also provides commentary for televised cricket matches. It’s thought the star’s several TV appearances have built up his impressive net worth over the years.

Gillian McKeith has a big net worth, too (Credit: ITV)

Gillian McKeith net worth ‘revealed’

A surprise late entry, Gillian McKeith, has already proved a controversial contestant, mainly for her hair-do. But the star reportedly has a net worth of £5 million to soften the blow. The health guru and nutritionist has reportedly made her millions with her best-selling novels and reality TV appearances. Her book You Are What You Eat reportedly sold over two million copies by 2006.

While it’s unknown what Gillian earned for her original stint on I’m A Celeb, her businesses are “not faring well” according to The Mirror. Gillian was known for posting controversial information during the Covid-19 pandemic, as she was opposed to lockdowns and vaccinations.

Late entry Myleene Klass is the third richest (Credit: ITV)

Myleene Klass is third richest campmate

Myleene Klass jumps the list with a reported net worth of between £11 and £13 million, according to Heart.co.uk. The musician rose to fame as a member of Hear’Say.

In recent years, her presenting roles have reportedly built up her fortune. Myleene has presented on The One Show, Loose Women and ITV’s BBQ Champ. She also appeared as a contestant on Dancing on Ice in 2020 and has a radio show and clothing collections.

The star raised £7,500 from auctioning off her white bikini from I’m A Celeb on eBay back in 2007. The Daily Mail also reported that Myleene was offered a six-figure sum to pose naked for Playboy after her stint on the show.

Carol Vorderman is the second richest (Credit: ITV)

Carol Vorderman takes second place on the rich list

It won’t be a major surprise to fans that Carol Vorderman is the second richest, with a reported net worth of £18 million according to The Mirror. Carol has been a TV staple since 1982 when she joined Countdown as co-host. She remained on Countdown until 2008 but has been on TV since.

Carol reportedly earned £200,000 for her stint on I’m A Celeb back in 2016. She’s also made her fortune by appearing on Loose Women, Lorraine and Have I Got News For You. Carol has also made millions from her best-selling books, with her best-seller Detox For Life reportedly earning her around £750,000 and her autobiography £100,000.

In 2021, The Mirror reported that Carol sold her multi-million-pound mansion to live in a motor home to travel. She wrote on Instagram at the time: “Today I sold and said goodbye to a house I kinda built 15 years ago….the house of a thousand parties.”

Amir Khan took home £400,000 for his first I’m A Celeb stint (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa rich list: Amir Khan takes the top spot

And the richest on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa is… Amir Khan! The professional boxer is worth a staggering £35 million, according to The Mirror. The silver-medalist winning Olympian earned a reported £5 million for his fight with Kell Brook earlier this year.

He also earned a reported £7 million for his fight with Billy Dib in Saudi Arabia. Amir’s brand and sponsorship deals have also reportedly made him millions. The boxer was named the “highest paid” I’m A Celeb star in 2017, as he reportedly earned £400,000 for appearing on the show. And we imagine he’s probably earning a pretty penny for appearing on the South Africa spin-off too!

