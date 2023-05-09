I’m A Celebrity… South Africa fans have picked their winner and will ‘riot’ if he isn’t crowned jungle ‘Legend’

I’m A Celebrity South Africa fans have already picked their winner, according to Twitter.

The show may not have finished yet, but fans have claimed they will “riot” if their favourite contestant isn’t crowned jungle ‘Legend’.

Ever since the new all-star spin-off of I’m A Celebrity was announced, Joe Swash was a firm favourite to sign up. There was therefore uproar when Joe didn’t appear in the starting line-up. However, fans’ prayers were soon answered when he made a late arrival alongside the equally popular Dean Gaffney. And it seems Joe’s return has lived up to expectations, with fans now demanding he be crowned the show’s champion of champions.

Joe Swash is one of the favourites to win I’m A Celebrity South Africa (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity South Africa fans pick their winner

Following last night’s show, one viewer tweeted: “Loving this season of I’m A Celebrity, Joe Swash is my winner.” Another replied: “Joe Swash has my heart forever, he is such a good guy,” following up with a heart emoji.

If Joe doesn’t win this, we riot, RIGHT?!

A third person even said: “If Joe doesn’t win this, we riot, RIGHT?!” Someone else described Joe as a “a good guy who deserves to win”. Here at ED!, we couldn’t agree more!

The comments came after Joe made an emotional admission on last night’s (May 8) instalment of the show. Breaking down, Joe opened up about how I’m A Celebrity has given him “everything”.

It was thanks to I’m A Celebrity that Joe met his wife Stacey (Credit: Splash News)

Joe’s forever thankful to the show

Joe met his now-wife Stacey Solomon on the show, when he was presenting and she was crowned Queen of the Jungle. The couple now share three children.

Joe joked that while he was “that guy off EastEnders” when he was first on I’m A Celebrity, he was now on the show as “Stacey Solomon’s husband”.

With the series concluding this Friday (May 12), only time will tell if Joe will be crowned jungle ‘Legend’.

