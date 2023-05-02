Helen Flanagan ‘flashed sign of anger’ over Toff’s remark on I’m A Celebrity.. South Africa

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa star Helen Flanagan “flashed sign of anger” over Toff’s remark on last night’s (May 1) episode, a body language expert has claimed.

Fans fumed over Toff’s remark, where she told Helen she needed to do “better” in her trial. Body language expert Darren Stanton, speaking on behalf of Betfair, revealed Helen’s reaction to the comment. He also warned Toff about further tension in the camp.

Helen Flanagan flashed ‘sign of anger’ at Toff (Credit: ITV)

Helen Flanagan flashed ‘sign of anger’ to Toff

While Helen didn’t appear to have much of a reaction to Toff’s remark, Darren revealed that Helen showed signs of anger. He claimed: “I don’t believe Helen took the statement very well, either. From what I saw, there was a brief flash of anger from Helen, which indicates that she didn’t receive the comment in the most positive way. Thankfully, Helen went on to complete the trial, which could have helped give her the reassurance she needed.”

If Toff isn’t careful, her words could lead to further friction within the camp.

Darren also shared that Toff’s comment showed “another side” to the Made In Chelsea star. He shared: “Toff’s comment to Helen revealed another side to Toff that she doesn’t usually let people see. I definitely believe she is a lot tougher than what she portrays. While Toff clearly wanted to encourage Helen, it could have potentially undermined Helen’s confidence in some ways. It didn’t come over as a positive and motivational statement in my mind.”

He also warned that Toff could cause further friction in the camp. He said: “If Toff isn’t careful, her words could lead to further friction within the camp.”

Toff could also have ‘further conflict’ ahead (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity South Africa: Further conflict for Toff?

Darren also told ED! that Toff could have further conflict ahead. He shared: “I think we will potentially see some friction with Janice [Dickinson] and Toff. Toff appeared to get slightly personal about Janice, when she made the comment about her looking like Hagrid.”

He added: “I think the next potential bust-up will be between Janice and Toff. I don’t think we’ve seen the last of these two. Janice appears to be the type of person who tends not to forget things easily. She’s a lot older, wiser and a lot more experienced compared to Toff.”

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

