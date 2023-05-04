I’m A Celebrity South Africa viewers have admitted they are distracted by Helen Flanagan‘s appearance as they all spotted the same thing on last night’s episode (May 3).

During the show the camp was split into two Prides, with Helen joining Dean Gaffney’s team alongside Jordan, Myleene, Carol and Phil. Although, it was Helen’s outfit choice which got viewers talking!

Helen Flanagan has divided opinion with her bikinis (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans distracted by Helen Flanagan’s appearance

After last night’s episode, many fans realised that Helen is always wearing her bikini. Other campmates, they noted, tend to opt for T-shirts and shorts. And it started a bit of a debate on social media…

One fan wrote: “Helen loves wearing her bikinis daily!” Another joked: “Why is Helen walking around in her teeny weeny bikini when everybody else has all their clothes on? Isn’t she scared of some creepy crawly easily getting in!” A third viewer added: “Does Helen know that she’s not on Love Island? She does not have to walk around in a bikini all the time.” A fourth person said: “Everyone else got shorts or trousers then there’s Helen walking around with a bikini.”

Why are people kicking off about Helen’s bikini?

But other fans defended Helen, saying she should be free to wear her bikini. One fan ranted: “Why are people kicking off about Helen’s bikini? It’s 35 degrees, she’s blonde and pale, and she’s roasting!” A second fan agreed: “If I had Helen’s body I’d walk around in a bikini too. It’s South Africa, I’d be working on my tan.” A third viewer added: “She’s worked hard for that body, especially in her thirties and after three kids. If I had it I’d have it out at every opportunity!”

Fatima Whitbread is also dividing viewer opinion (Credit: ITV)

Viewers fume at Fatima Whitbread

But Helen’s bikini isn’t the only thing that has got I’m a Celebrity South Africa fans talking as viewers fumed at Fatima Whitbread last night. Fatima woke up fellow campmate Andy Whyment to remind him to keep the fire going, as it was his responsibility.

It led some viewers to complain about her behaviour. “Fatima takes everything way too serious,” one viewer complained. “Fatima…both annoying and boring,” another said. A third fan added: “Fatima it’s not that serious.” “Fatima actually waking up Andy in the middle of the night just to do the fire, let the poor man sleep,” another said.

