Future of I’m A Celebrity… South Africa ‘revealed’ amid claims it ‘definitely’ won’t return yearly

I’m A Celebrity South Africa ended last week, leaving many fans wondering if the show was an one-off or if would return for more series.

Now, the future of I’m A Celebrity South Africa has reportedly been “revealed”. A TV insider claimed ITV has been discussing the future of the show. Fans were divided over the series being pre-recorded. As a result, many called for the all-star series to return live if it does come back.

I’m A Celebrity South Africa began on ITV in April (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity South Africa’s future ‘revealed’

A TV Insider told The Sun that there is “plenty of scope” to do “more” with the series. They also alleged that talks on how to continue the series are “only beginning” and the series “definitely” won’t return yearly. They claimed the show is more likely to return on a “periodical” basis. The insider added: “It’s very good news for fans of I’m A Celebrity who will be hoping to see some more of their favourites appear.”

The recent series averaged five million viewers each episode. It was also reportedly the most rewatched programme on TV each night. A spokesperson for ITV declined to comment on the story.

It’s early days since Myleene Klass was named Legend of the South African jungle, so it might be a while before we get official news on the future of I’m A Celebrity South Africa.

Caitlyn Jenner is one star that fans complained was ‘missing’ (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Who could return to the all-star series?

The first series did feature some of the most memorable I’m A Celeb stars including, Toff, Joe Swash and Gillian McKeith. But many fans felt like there were still so many iconic all-stars who could’ve returned.

They have more than 200 ex-campmates to choose from.

Many were also disappointed that iconic stars such as Caitlyn Jenner, Joey Essex, Lady Colin Campbell and Kerry Katona were missing from the series. The insider also added: “They have more than 200 ex-campmates to choose from. There could even be certain themes such as all-male, villains or jungle shower legends.”

So, it definitely sounds like there is potential for the series to return. Make sure to watch this space for any official news on the future of the all-star spin-off.

