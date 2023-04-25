I’m A Celebrity… South Africa fans have one complaint about new series: ‘Doesn’t sit right with me’

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa began last night (April 24), taking some fan-favourite celebs to as new base camp as they battle it out to be crowned I’m A Celebrity Legend.

However, many fans all had the same complaint as the new series began on ITV. As stars Carol Vorderman, Amir Khan and Jordan Banjo were faced with stepping off a cliff in their first challenge, many viewers admitted they just couldn’t get past one aspect of the show.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa has received one major complaint from fans about its format (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers have one major complaint

Ant and Dec introduced the new spin-off show which brings famous faces back to face new I’m A Celeb challenges. But many fans admitted an issue they have with the new series. It isn’t live! The original series of I’m A Celebrity always takes place live, with the stars living in the jungle in real-time. However, the South Africa spin-off was prerecorded in September last year.

It needs to be LIVE for it to really work.

With fans being so used to the live aspect of the show, many took to social media to complain. One fan confessed: “Something about this not being live that doesn’t sit right with me.” A second fan agreed: “It’s just not the same… I’m not too sure how I feel.”

Another person added: “This should have definitely been done live, not sure why it was pre-filmed, should’ve been done live exactly like the Australian version.” A fourth viewer complained: “Not sure about this I’m A Celeb… it needs to be LIVE for it to really work.”

Many fans were disappointed there is no public vote (Credit: ITV)

Fans rant about voting

As I’m A Celebrity… South Africa has been pre-recorded, a winner has already been crowned and there is no public vote. Many fans complained that one of the best aspects of the show is voting for the trials and the winner.

One fan ranted: “It’s a shame that it’s not live and we can’t vote with it being pre-recorded!” A second viewer agreed: “If it’s not live and we can’t vote then who decides who wins?” A third person said: “Why is I’m A Celeb in South Africa NOT live? It’s very odd indeed. The public has no say in what happens!”

However, other viewers, including us here at ED!, loved the show. We’ll take it live or pre-recorded – and we’re glad we haven’t had to wait till November to see it!

