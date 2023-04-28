Complaints pour in as I’m A Celebrity… South Africa fans accuse show of ‘fixing’ result

Latecomers Andy Whyment and Myleene Klass were offered the chance to join the main camp in last night’s (April 27) episode of I’m A Celebrity South Africa.

But some fans accused ITV of ‘fixing’ the result. The pair faced a trial named Up To Your Neck In It, where they were stuck in massive vuvuzelas and answered rapid-fire questions, all while getting covered in critters for incorrect responses.

As a result, some fans felt that Andy’s questions were harder than Myleene’s and that she was given allowances while he wasn’t.

Fans complained that Andy Whyment had harder questions (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa fans accuse show of ‘fix’

Myleene ultimately won the trial and headed to the main camp, where she revealed she’d be swapping her place with Phil Tufnell. That left Shaun Ryder, Phil Tufnell and Andy Whyment in Savannah Scrub, all with the chance to be eliminated.

But many fans complained that Myleene had easier questions than Andy and accused the show of ‘fixing’ the result. One fan wrote: “Is it just me or did that trial seem like a fix with Andy and Myleene?” A second person agreed: “Andy was robbed in that trial. They made allowances to Myleene but not for Andy.”

This is being set up so that Myleene could win. Justice for Andy.

Other fans called out Ant and Dec for taking an incorrect answer from Myleene. At one point, they asked: “What is the longest bone in the human body?” Myleene responded “fumer”, before they asked her to repeat it and said: “I think we can give you that.” But many fans though the decision was unfair to Andy.

One fan wrote: “Myleene’s answer was wrong the answer was femur not fumer. She should not have got that second point. Plus Andy’s questions were a lot harder than hers.” Another viewer added: “Yep, different word entirely. Andy got stitched up.” A third fan ranted: “This is being set up so that Myleene could win. Justice for Andy.”

An ITV spokesman declined to comment when contacted by Entertainment Daily.

Fans called out Ant and Dec for accepting a ‘wrong’ answer (Credit: ITV)

Fans fuming over three campmates facing elimination

Shaun Ryder, Phil Tufnell and Andy Whyment are now facing the possibility of leaving the show, as the first set of survival challenges take place tomorrow.

Many I’m A Celebrity South Africa fans were fuming that the three beloved I’m A Celeb stars were facing leaving for good. One fan wrote: “Shaun, Phil and Andy are easily three of the best-ever campmates. Yet one if them’s going to leave? This is what I hate about this series. If there was a public vote, they’d be top four easily.” Another fan shared: “I cannot believe that one of Andy, Phil or Shaun is going to leave tomorrow night. They are some of the best lads in there.”

