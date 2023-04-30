I'm A Celebrity South Africa star Gillian looking worried with Janice looking grossed out
TV

I’m A Celebrity star ‘got into altercation’ with Janice Dickinson’s husband as Gillian McKeith details ‘very tense’ atmosphere

Things were kicking off apparently...

By Joey Crutchley
| Updated:

A former I’m A Celebrity star reportedly got into an altercation with Janice Dickinson’s husband in South Africa after they tried to kiss her, it has been claimed.

The 68-year-old supermodel is back on British telly as part of the new I’m A Celeb spin-off series, alongside the likes of Carol Vorderman, Gillian McKeith and Paul Burrell.

The show, which was filmed last year in South Africa kicked off on TV screens last week. But apparently, things also kicked off during an I’m A Celebrity post-show meal that was “very tense”.

Janice Dickinson acts shocked
Janice Dickinson’s husband allegedly got into an altercation (Credit: ITV.com)

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa ‘altercation’

In a new interview, evicted campmate Gillian has claimed former EastEnders actor Dean Gaffney got into an altercation with Janice’s husband Robert Gerner. The two are said to have pushed, shouted and sworn at each other. However, Dean’s co-star and pal Joe Swash broke up the alleged fight.

You could cut the atmosphere with a knife.

Speaking to The Sun, Gillian claimed: “I saw Janice’s husband Robert hold Dean’s arms. He held his forearms tight, pushed him back and there was a push and pull going on.”

Dean Gaffney smiling at event
Dean apparently tried to give pal Janice a kiss (Credit: Nick Sadler/startraksphoto.com)

‘It was very tense’ says I’m A Celebrity star

“Then Dean released his arms and said, ‘Get off me’, and tried to free his arms from his grip before he swore and shouted to get away from him,” Gillian alleged: “It was very tense. You could cut the atmosphere with a knife.”

The incident was reported to have taken place shortly before the celebrities sat down for dinner at a snazzy four-star restaurant.

Gillian, who appeared in the original I’m A Celeb series in 2010, also claimed how Dean seemed to be “very upset” after the incident.

YouTube video player

What’s more, Janice still had injuries on her face from a fall during the show. This ended up causing her to get booted from the series. As a result, Gillian explained how Janice’s hubby was “concerned” when Dean attempted to kiss her. This was because he was worried a kiss “could contaminate her wounds”.

Entertainment Daily! has reached out to reps for I’m A Celebrity, Dean and Janice for comment.

Read more: I’m A Celeb Shaun Ryder on ‘painful’ health condition and how it affected his time in the jungle

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

EastEnders Gillian McKeith I'm A Celebrity... South Africa Janice Dickinson Joe Swash

Trending Articles

Alesha Dixon, BGT cat and Simon Cowell
BGT viewers left asking the same question over baffling act last night: ‘Time to turn it off!’
Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte in front of Buckingham Palace
Princess Charlotte’s birthday treat from mum Kate ‘revealed’ ahead of coronation?
Phillip Schofield smiling at ITV Palooza, his wife Stephanie on Lorraine
Phillip Schofield shares photo with family as they dress up for star-studded party
Stephen Mulhern appearing on This Morning
Stephen Mulhern on the real reason he didn’t go on a ‘date in four years’
Stephen Mulhern appearing on This Morning
Stephen Mulhern on the real reason he didn’t go on a ‘date in four years’
Sir David Attenborough's pain over losing his beloved wife Jane at the age of 70
Sir David Attenborough on work helping him through the loss of his wife of almost 50 years