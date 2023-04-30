A former I’m A Celebrity star reportedly got into an altercation with Janice Dickinson’s husband in South Africa after they tried to kiss her, it has been claimed.

The 68-year-old supermodel is back on British telly as part of the new I’m A Celeb spin-off series, alongside the likes of Carol Vorderman, Gillian McKeith and Paul Burrell.

The show, which was filmed last year in South Africa kicked off on TV screens last week. But apparently, things also kicked off during an I’m A Celebrity post-show meal that was “very tense”.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa ‘altercation’

In a new interview, evicted campmate Gillian has claimed former EastEnders actor Dean Gaffney got into an altercation with Janice’s husband Robert Gerner. The two are said to have pushed, shouted and sworn at each other. However, Dean’s co-star and pal Joe Swash broke up the alleged fight.

You could cut the atmosphere with a knife.

Speaking to The Sun, Gillian claimed: “I saw Janice’s husband Robert hold Dean’s arms. He held his forearms tight, pushed him back and there was a push and pull going on.”

‘It was very tense’ says I’m A Celebrity star

“Then Dean released his arms and said, ‘Get off me’, and tried to free his arms from his grip before he swore and shouted to get away from him,” Gillian alleged: “It was very tense. You could cut the atmosphere with a knife.”

The incident was reported to have taken place shortly before the celebrities sat down for dinner at a snazzy four-star restaurant.

Gillian, who appeared in the original I’m A Celeb series in 2010, also claimed how Dean seemed to be “very upset” after the incident.

What’s more, Janice still had injuries on her face from a fall during the show. This ended up causing her to get booted from the series. As a result, Gillian explained how Janice’s hubby was “concerned” when Dean attempted to kiss her. This was because he was worried a kiss “could contaminate her wounds”.

Entertainment Daily! has reached out to reps for I’m A Celebrity, Dean and Janice for comment.

