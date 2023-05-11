I’m A Celebrity fans convinced they know who’s in final as ITV shows Celebrity Cyclone spoiler

I’m A Celebrity South Africa fans believe they may have figured out who has made it to the final of the ITV survival show after a spoiler clip of the Celebrity Cyclone task.

Eagle-eyed viewers spotted a video clip during last night’s show (May 10) which teased Celebrity Cyclone. The jungle wipe-out style challenge takes place during the later stages of the series.

The tease of the pre-filmed Celebrity Cyclone came just moments before the programme finished last night, and showcased a few celebrities taking part.

Fans are convinced they know who’s taking part in the Celebrity Cyclone trial (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity South Africa fans figure it out

Celebrity Cyclone is known for being a brutal celebrity challenge. With the season finale not taking place until tomorrow evening, many have claimed to have figured out who is in the final batch of celebs.

Even though eliminations will take place in this evening’s broadcast, viewers of the show took to social media to share their theories of who they thought they saw.

After the clip, multiple onlookers claimed to have seen I’m A Celebrity… South Africa stars Fatima Whitbread, Jordan Banjo and Myleene Klass taking part.

One detective fan tweeted: “I’m sure I saw Fatima on that cyclone.”

A second said: “If the Cyclone is a last man standing survival trial Fatima might have a decent chance of winning because she has good endurance.”

“Did anyone hear Jordan’s voice in the cyclone? I think they spoilt it that he got through,” another chimed in.

Replying to one viewer who asked if anyone figured out who was in the clip, an onlooker commented: “Defo Myleene, paused and saw her name on one of the T-shirts.”

The trial was teased at the end of last night’s show (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Cyclone

Last night, Helen Flanagan and Dean Gaffney left the jungle. Fans will have to tune in tonight to see who will be next to join them.

Viewers will soon find out who the final four are with host Ant and Dec setting them up to become “legends”. In tonight’s episode Ant will tell the final four: “You’re that close to becoming the first I’m A Celebrity Legend!” Dec adds: “Today, you’ve made it to the big one – it’s South African Cyclone!”

The contestants will then be told: “The elements will be against you, so it’s going to be hard work!”

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX. Episodes are also available for catch-up on ITVX.

