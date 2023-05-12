I’m A Celebrity… South Africa fans blast ITV for ‘cruel and pathetic’ behaviour in penultimate show

I’m A Celebrity South Africa viewers were furious at the “cruel and pathetic” behaviour shown by ITV during the show’s penultimate episode last night (Thursday, May 11).

The episode ended on a huge cliffhanger, and viewers really weren’t happy!

Carol was eliminated last night (Credit: ITV)

What happened on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa last night?

Last night’s edition of I’m A Celebrity South Africa was the penultimate episode of the series. The final six were whittled down to the final four – with two stars leaving the show so close to the finish line.

Last night saw both Carol Vorderman and Paul Burrell leave the competition. They both failed the elimination trial.

The episode also saw ex-campmates return to make a huge decision. The former campmates were back to eliminate one player from the game. This would then leave the show with its final three.

However, viewers didn’t find out who the ex-campmates decided to eliminate as the episode ended on a cliffhanger!

The final four (Credit: ITV)

Viewers fume at I’m A Celebrity South Africa cliffhanger

It’s safe to say that viewers weren’t happy with the cliffhanger during last night’s episode. Many took to Twitter to slam ITV for not giving them the answers they were craving.

“NOOOOO WHAT A CRUEL CLIFFHANGER!!” one viewer fumed. “DO NOT leave us on that cliffhanger ITV. We need to know the final 3 TONIGHT!” another then wrote.

“I’m sorry but these pathetic ‘hooks’ every night are just ridiculous and I certainly won’t be drawn in to any second series unless they buck their manipulations up!!” a third then ranted. “Winds me up mad when they leave it on a cliffhanger,” another said.

One of these four will win the show tonight (Credit: ITV)

ITV reveal how the winner will be chosen

Tonight will see the winner of I’m A Celebrity South Africa crowned. Without a public vote, viewers have been wondering how a winner will be crowned.

Now, ITV have revealed all. In a statement, they announced that the final celebrities will be taking part in two gruesome trials to decide the winner.

“The top three face a trial that relies on them being able to count to six minutes, while enduring being covered in critters. They must each sit in a contraption that has their feet in boxes, their hands in hell holes and their heads in helmets,” ITV said.

The celebrities must hit the buzzer when they think six minutes has elapsed. The closest two to six minutes will go into the final trial.

“For the final two celebrities there’s only one trial that can separate them… an eating trial. But this isn’t just any eating trial – this is a supercharged eating trial. It will determine who the first I’m A Celebrity ‘Legend’ is,” they then said.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa concludes tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

