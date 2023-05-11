ITV blasted for using animals ‘that may well be endangered’ in I’m A Celebrity eating trial

ITV has been blasted for the animals it used in an I’m A Celebrity South Africa eating trial earlier on in the series.

A animal welfare charity has hit out against the show for serving up reportedly near-extinct species to its celeb contestants.

The all-star series of has featured some pretty brutal eating trials. But they may have some more sinister consequences, an animal charity has now claimed.

I’m A Celebrity South Africa has featured some disgusting eating and drinking trials (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity South Africa eating trials blasted

The challenges have left a particularly bad taste in the mouth of Network for Animals. A spokesperson for the animal welfare organisation recently told The Sun: “It sends out a really bad message that it’s okay to eat wild animals that may well be endangered.”

You’re going to encourage them to be wiped out.

Indeed, challenges like the one faced by Jordan Banjo and Janice Dickinson used creatures such as Nguni cattle and hartebeest. Nguni cattle are an endangered breed with only around 1,000 registered breeding animals currently remaining. It is uncertain what precise subspecies of hartebeest were eaten, however, several are listed as critically endangered.

Janice Dickinson had to eat hartebeest stomach (Credit: ITV)

‘It isn’t alright’

“If your contestants or your viewers see them eating hartebeest they’re going to think it’s alright, but it isn’t alright. You’re dealing with endangered species and you’re encouraging people to kill and eat them for the pot and you mustn’t do that. It’s encouraging something that is to the overall determinant of the animals because you’re going to encourage them to be wiped out,” the rep claimed.

The charity then clarified its position as “strongly opposed” to the I’m A Celebrity… South Africa eating trials. “We need as many wild animals to survive as we can possibly get. We strongly oppose it,” they said.

