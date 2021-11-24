I’m A Celebrity slammed as ‘totally unfair’ as Richard Madeley takes part in ‘impossible’ trial

I’m A Celebrity viewers were furious as Richard Madeley took part in an “impossible” trial tonight (November 24).

The Good Morning Britain host competed in Castle Kitchen Nightmares after being voted for by the public on Tuesday.

However, fans of the show complained as Richard only managed to collect four stars for camp.

Richard Madeley struggled during tonight’s I’m A Celebrity trial (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Richard Madeley

During tonight’s show, Richard joined Ant and Dec in the castle kitchen nightmare area.

Explaining the trial, Ant said: “This is castle kitchen nightmares, you have 10 minutes to find 10 stars hidden within the trial. Each star you find is a meal for the camp tonight.

“They could be hidden anywhere, in the walls, in the pots, even down the rubbish shoot.

“When you find a star, pop it in your star bag. Only stars that are in the bag at the end of the trial will count.”

But while the instructions appeared pretty simple, Richard struggled throughout the trial.

He shot head first into a chute before landing in rotten fruit and veg.

Ant and Dec poked fun at Richard throughout the challenge (Credit: ITV)

At one point, Richard struggled to unknot a string with a star attached.

As the klaxon sounded, the presenter only managed to get four out of ten stars.

Fans of the show rushed to Twitter to comment on the “difficult” trial.

Viewers slam the trial

On Twitter, one said: “We’re with Richard — that trial IS impossible #ImACelebrity.”

Another added: “Aw man how is Richard meant to find them in that?! #imaceleb #ImACelebrity.”

A third tweeted: “Mate, how is Richard supposed to find the stars in there? #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity.”

A fourth complained: “That was a bit harsh on Richard that trial #ImACeleb.”

A fifth stated: “Totally unfair and not funny.”

A sixth posted: “What a horrible trial very tricky indeed!! Richard did well to be fair #ImACeleb.”

‘This trial is genuinely impossible’

Another shared: “This trial is genuinely impossible. I feel so bad for Richard. He’s doing all he can. No other celeb would do any better than he is doing.

“Ant & Dec actually annoyed me there surely they can see that was hard. Poor guy. He’s really growing on me and is one of my favs #ImACeleb.”

One fan added: “I’m with Richard on this like. This trial is terrible. How are you meant to find a star in all them guys and rotten fruit and veg? And how are you meant to untie them ridiculous knots in such a short space of time. #ImACeleb.”

Meanwhile, others felt sorry for Richard after taking part.

One tweeted: “I feel mildly sorry for Richard Madeley. Weird feeling. #ImACeleb.”

A second gushed: “I’ve never been a fan of Richard Madeley but he’s winning me over on #ImACelebrity.”

A third wrote: “Aw I felt sorry for Richard shivering when he came out of that trial #ImACeleb.”

