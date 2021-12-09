I’m A Celebrity: Simon Gregson is single-handedly saving series, say fans

I’m A Celebrity viewers have hailed Coronation Street star Simon Gregson as the saviour of this year’s show.

Fans took to Twitter after last night’s (Wednesday 8 December) episode which saw Simon take on Santa’s Grotty Grotto.

Simon, who plays Steve McDonald in Corrie, was up with Emmerdale‘s Danny Miller and the pair had to take on four rounds of festive-themed yuck to win stars for camp.

The Corrie actor is a fan favourite (Credit: ITV)

One round involved the soap stars dunking their faces in fermented eggnog to search for stars with their mouths.

But poor Simon was left snuffling around in a load of muck looking for a star that wasn’t there as he’d already found it and spat it out.

Hosts Ant and Dec were in fits of laughter after directing Simon “back in the eggnog”.

Ant and Dec couldn’t stop laughing at Simon

“I’ve already got one out of there you know,” he told the pair, with gunge covering his face and torso.

The Geordie presenters had to hold each other up as they laughed, with Ant shrieking “Well, why didn’t you tell us?”

Simon replied: “You’ve got cameras!” before diving back into the disgusting mix.

Ant and Dec couldn’t stop laughing (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec could barely contain themselves as they urged him to stop as poor Simon continued to blindly hunt for a non-existent star.

When they managed to stop laughing, Ant questioned Simon on why he didn’t say he’d got the star.

An incredulous Simon looked at them and demanded: “How?!” and viewers loved it.

Fans took to Twitter to praise Simon and it looks like he could even steal the Castle crown from long-term favourite-to-win David Ginola.

One fan wrote: “I really hope Simon doesn’t go. He’s the only one who makes it fun.”

Another tweeted: “Simon is single handedly saving this series.”

“Simon is my winner, he’s the only one providing quality entertainment,” agreed another.

And a fourth said simply, “Simon. National hero.”

I really hope Simon doesn’t go, he’s the only one that makes it fun. #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity #ImACelebrityGetMeOutOfHere — The Finucan (@3rdOutOf11) December 8, 2021

Simon is single handedly saving this series #ImACeleb — Turn The Box On (@turntheboxon) December 8, 2021

Simon is my winner he’s the only one providing quality entertainment #ImACeleb — fiona🤠 (@fionaxhopkin) December 8, 2021

Last night’s episode also saw Naughty Boy leave the castle following a row with Adam Woodyatt who accused the music producer of being lazy.

Simon Gregson could win I’m A Celebrity

Sitting down for his post-exit chat with the hosts, he told them: “I’ve learnt how in the morning it’s good to make my bed!”

And he also said he’s realised: “You can’t take everything personally.

“I’ve learnt how to get on with people and support each other and not really take anything for granted.”

Ant and Dec grilled him over constantly saying he was going to leave and he told them doing the trials changed things.

He also backs 47-year-old Simon to win this year’s show.

I’m A Celebrity airs weeknights at 9pm on ITV and also on ITV Hub.

