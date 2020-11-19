I’m A Celebrity star Shane Richie stunned viewers last night with a ‘savage’ remark after Jordan North was voted to do the next trial.

During Wednesday (November 18) evening’s episode of the ITV reality show, the camp got two new celebrities – singer Russell Watson and West End star Ruthie Henshall.

Russell Watson and Ruthie Henshall joined the I’m A Celebrity camp last night (Credit: ITV)

What happened in last night’s I’m A Celebrity?

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly told the 10 celebs they would be doing a group trial. But it transpired that they were actually getting to watch newcomers Russell and Ruthie undertake their first trial.

The three-stage challenge included Ruthie being pelted with rotten tomatoes in a set of stocks and Russell dunking his head into barrels filled with all manner of horrible contents, including rotten vegetables and maggots.

The I’m A Celeb stars got to watch the newcomers do a trial (Credit: ITV)

They also had to pop eyeballs in their mouths and dance to mystery music while covered in insects.

At the end of I’m A Celebrity, Ant and Dec revealed either Jordan or runner Mo Farah would be doing the next trial.

They confirmed the public had voted for Jordan, and as the celebs all hugged and offered him, Shane’s comment caused a stir on social media.

Shane Richie stunned viewers with a comment about Jordan North doing the trial (Credit: ITV)

What did Shane Richie say about Jordan North doing the trial?

The former EastEnder quipped, joking that Jordan would fail: “Let’s get the beans on!”

And on Twitter, viewers couldn’t believe it, with some branding it “rude”, others calling it “savage” and many posting strings of laughing-crying emojis.

One viewer laughed: “Who shouted, ‘Get the beans on’ when [they confirmed Jordan was doing] the trail?”

Who was that in the background saying, ‘Let’s get the beans on’, absolutely savage.

Another, who thought it was Vernon Kay who made the comment, asked: “Did anyone hear someone (I think Vernon) say, ‘Better get the beans on’ when [they] announced Jordan was doing the trial? So so so rude.”

A third put: “Who said, ‘Let’s get the beans on’? Absolute savage #imacelebrity.”

A fourth said: “Who was that in the background saying, ‘Let’s get the beans on’, absolutely savage.”

“Shane Richie, what a line,” someone else said.

The star’s son, Shane Nolan, also laughed about it.

Who was that in the background saying "let's get the beans on" – absolutely savage 😂😂 #imacelebrity #ImaCeleb @imacelebrity @antanddec — Rohit Vadher (@RohitVadher_) November 18, 2020

“Let’s get the beans on” Shane Ritchie what a line 😂😂😂😂😂 #imacelebrity — Joe Wilson (@JoeWilson1988) November 18, 2020

Let’s get the beans on 😂😂😂😂 #imacelebrity — Shane Nolan (@iamshanenolan) November 18, 2020

Tonight’s trial is called The Trapped Door.

It will involve Jordan moving flat on his back through a narrow passage, using a wheeled contraption, and contending with the usual line-up of beasties as he tries to win meals for camp.

– I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV

