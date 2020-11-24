I’m A Celebrity star Shane Richie finds himself facing hundreds of horrible spiders in tonight’s trial.

The public voted for the former EastEnders actor, 56, to take on Tuesday (November 24) night’s trial, The Cruel Jewels.

I’m A Celebrity’s Shane Richie is doing tonight’s Bushtucker Trial (Credit: ITV)

What happens with Shane Richie during tonight’s I’m A Celebrity trial?

In a clip shared ahead of the episode airing, the Aflie Moon actor gags on spider webs and has to tell host Dec Donnelly to stop reminding him of all the critters crawling near his face.

In the video, Shane sits with his head encased in a glass cabinet, two stars positioned on screws in front of him.

Swarming around him are 200 huge spiders, which has the actor begging: “Oh god no!”

Shane Richie has to use his tongue to unscrew the stars on I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

Alfie Moon actor faces 200 spiders on I’m A Celeb

Dec, looking on from the sidelines with co-host Ant McPartlin, mutters: “It is horrible…”

Shane tries to unscrew the stars using his tongue and sputters, gagging and spitting the webs away as they get in his mouth.

“Where are they? Are there some behind me?” he asks frantically.

“They’re everywhere in there,” Ant says.

This is a good stat to tell them when you get back to camp, 200 spiders.

“200 of them,” Dec adds.

“How many!?” Shane screams. “It’s Arachnophobia, isn’t it!”

Dec then says: “This is a good stat to tell them when you get back to camp, 200 spiders.”

“You don’t have to keep reminding me, Dec!” Shane tells him.

Tonight’s I’m A Celebrity trial is called The Cruel Jewels (Credit: ITV)

Shane Richie ticks off I’m A Celeb viewers

It follows yesterday’s I’m A Celeb trial, The Harm-ory, in which dancer AJ Pritchard and former EastEnder Jessica Plummer had to feel their way around dark rooms and tunnels to find stars.

They didn’t do so well, getting only six between them.

Later in the episode, Shane and his campmate Vernon Kay annoyed viewers when they talked about AJ and Jess’ performance privately.

Shane blamed Jess for the lack of stars, as she only got one of the six, and put it down to her being too scared to perform – even though she spent the majority of the trial reassuring AJ and trying to calm him down.

The actor wrongly predicted that Jess would be chosen for the next trial, like the way the public kept voting for Jordan because of how scared he gets.

