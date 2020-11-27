I’m A Celebrity stars Shane Richie and AJ Pritchard appeared to clash again during an awkward moment in last night’s episode.

The former Strictly dancer was happily munching away on a late-night meal after Shane’s 12-star trial success on Thursday’s show when things took a turn.

AJ and Shane appeared to clash yet again last night (Credit: ITV)

What happened between AJ Pritchard and Shane Richie on I’m A Celeb?

The pair had previously bumped heads over the washing up earlier in the week.

As a result, when Shane decided to walk across the camp and throw his dish on the pile, AJ couldn’t keep the fury from his face.

Shane laughed and said: “Right then, who is doing the washing up?”

Failing to see the humour, AJ hit back: “Put it by the bucket.”

But Shane was having none of it, and again shouted: “Who is doing the washing up?”

AJ couldn’t hide his anger (Credit: ITV)

What are I’m A Celeb viewers saying?

Viewers rushed to social media to poke fun at the feud and share memes.

“If Shane throws his plate down like that to someone on TV, how does he treat staff in restaurants?” said one viewer.

Camp mates: “AJs made the mess tins lovely and clean!!”

AJ Shane#ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/kANMfjB6ES — Samantha Walker (@Samanth22356123) November 24, 2020

Why did Shane Richie and AJ Pritchard clash?

In an earlier episode, AJ claimed Shane had not been washing the dishes properly. Another moment saw AJ tell Shane to wash the dishes – but Shane hit back and said he couldn’t because he didn’t have any hot water.

But the dancer’s girlfriend, Abbie, told ED! that AJ was likely just aggravated as he’s a bit of a neat freak.

She told us: “You know what he’s got OCD so he is consistently cleaning in this flat.

“I’ll literally do the washing and hang it out on the washing line and if it’s not done correctly he’ll take it all off and rinse it on the washing line.”

“He’s quite OCD about things but do you know what it is, he loves to take care of people so he’ll want the camp to have the cleanest dishes and everything looking perfect for everyone else.”

