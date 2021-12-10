I’m A Celebrity set for a double eviction in tonight’s episode?

I’m A Celebrity is reportedly airing a double eviction in tonight’s episode (Friday December 10).

The show is extending by 10 minutes tonight, which might mean more drama and… more celebs packing their bags.

Could there be a double eviction tonight? (Credit: ITV)

Will there be a double eviction on I’m A Celebrity?

With the final in sight, two celebrities will be packing their bags tonight according to reports.

With that final looming large on the horizon, fans are getting an extra bit of action tonight.

Normally, episodes start at 9pm and finish at 10.10pm to 10:20pm despite last night’s episode which finished at 10:30pm.

However, tonight, the draw bridge pulls up at 10.25pm, The Sun reports.

Meanwhile, tomorrow night’s episode will finish at 10:05pm.

And rumours abound that the extra time will mean an extra eviction will be fitted in.

ED! has contacted reps for I’m A Celebrity for comment.

Louise left the castle last night (Credit: ITV)

Who’s left in the camp?

Over the course of this week, the show has seen Arlene Phillips, Kadeena Cox, Snoochie Shy and Naughty Boy leave the camp.

These celebs were in addition to Richard Madeley, who had to leave due to medical concerns.

Last night, Louise Minchin was the fifth to leave.

That means the likes of Frankie Bridge, David Ginola, Danny Miller and Simon Gregson are still inside the camp.

So who will leave tonight?

Celebrity Cyclone has always been a hit (Credit: ITV)

Will Celebrity Cyclone be back?

Also rumoured to happening over the weekend is the infamous Celebrity Cyclone trial.

A favourite among viewers, it was thought the wind-and-water-based challenge would fall by the wayside because of the recent storms to hit Wales.

However, Kate Garraway confirmed its appearance on today’s GMB (Friday December 10).

“I managed to last long enough to do the Cyclone, which everyone wants to do,” she said to guest Roman Kemp.

“And it is going ahead in the cold and wet, isn’t it.”

Lots to look forward to!