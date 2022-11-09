Everything Seann Walsh’s ex accused him of amid PTSD after cheating scandal

I’m A Celebrity 2022 star Seann Walsh has now joined the series, with fans seeing him on screen this evening (Wednesday November 9). Many of those viewers will remember his controversial Strictly Come Dancing run and the fallout with his ex.

Seann teamed up with Katya Jones for his 2018 run on the BBC dance show.

But their TV partnership came under scrutiny from the tabloids, fans and Seann’s then-girlfriend after the stand up and Katya were snapped kissing in the street.

Four years on, I’m A Celebrity viewers will no doubt take interest once again in what happened between Seann and Katya.

And no doubt some will wonder what happened to his ex Rebecca Humphries following the scandal.

Here is what she accused him in the wake of the furore.

Current I’m A Celebrity contestant Seann Walsh and Katya Jones apologise during their time on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

Seann Walsh ex Rebecca Humphries speaks out

Over the summer, Rebecca’s memoir was published.

In the run up to the release, she spoke with The Times – and accused Seann of calling her “crazy” throughout their time together.

The ex couple were in a relationship for five years, according to reports. Rebecca claimed her public breakup came after years of emotional abuse.

A year after the split Rebecca also spoke in the House of Commons about gaslighting.

She reflected to The Times in June: “Being called things like [crazy] is so insidious that, before you know what’s happening, it’s actually starting to inform what you’re doing even outside the confines of the relationship.

“You lose your keys one too many times, you’re a crazy [blank]. It is a drip, drip, drip of poison. When that happens over years you start to self-identify as crazy and unhinged in a way that no longer feels glamorous and passionate.”

Rebecca also noted she suffered with PTSD symptoms, experiencing nightmares which led to her seek out therapy.

Rebecca Humphries was once in a relationship with Seann Walsh (Credit: Lorraine YouTube)

Accusations from Seann Walsh ex

At the time of the Strictly scandal, Rebecca tweeted about the end of her relationship with Seann.

She also noted she had not received an apology – and claimed she had been subject to “controlling” behaviour.

The Crown actress Rebecca insisted in her Twitter address that she was “not a victim”.

She added she was taking to social media as “the narrative has missed a couple of crucial elements that I would like to clear up”.

Rebecca maintained she had received no apology at the time and the pics of Seann and Katya snogging were taken on her birthday.

‘Inappropriate, hurtful behaviour’

She continued: “I was alone at home when Sean texted at 10pm saying the two of them were going for one innocent drink.

“We spoke and I told him, not for the first time, that his actions over the past three weeks had led me to believe something inappropriate was going on.

He aggressively, and repeatedly, called me a psycho/nuts/mental.

“He aggressively, and repeatedly, called me a psycho/nuts/mental. As he has done countless times throughout our relationship when I’ve questioned his inappropriate, hurtful behaviour.

“But – this whole business has served to remind me that I am a strong, capable person who is now free; and no victim. I have a voice and will use it by saying this to any woman out there who deep down feels worthless and trapped with a man they love.”

Seann Walsh allegedly called his ex ‘crazy’, she claims (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Insecure and fragile’

Rebecca continued: “Believe in yourself and your instincts. It’s more than lying. It’s controlling. Tell some very close friends who, if they’re anything like my wonderful network, will swoop in and take care of the logistics and of you.

“It’s important also to recognise that in these situations those who hold power over you are insecure and fragile, and their need for control comes from a place of vulnerability.”

Rebecca signed off by claiming she believed this last point applied to Seann.

However, she refused to apologise for taking possession of their pet cat.

