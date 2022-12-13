I’m A Celebrity star Scarlette Douglas is set to replace Richard Arnold on GMB.

She will replace the beloved ITV star as the host over the Christmas break on the popular ITV morning programme.

Scarlette won over viewers when she appeared on this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity.

Before life in the jungle, she was known for her presenting work on the Channel 4 series, A Place In The Sun and The One Show.

Scarlette will return to screens shortly to replace Richard while the presenter enjoys time off at Christmas.

I’m A Celebrity star Scarlette Douglas new job

Taking to her Instagram story, she said: “I probably shouldn’t have told you just yet in case they decide they don’t want me anymore.

“But yes, I am going to be covering for the legend that is Richard Arnold on GMB, the Entertainment section, Good Morning Britain. I’m actually going to be covering over the festive period. Mind blown!”

She added: “This past week, in fact, since I’ve got back from the jungle things have been mental.

“So I have my own segment on Lorraine now, I’m covering over Christmas for Richard Arnold on GMB, I’m going to have my own radio show on Heart for Christmas Eve. I’m going to be on Soccer AM! Oh my goodness there is so much happening!”

She also explained on the Secure the Insecure podcast: “So you’re not technically allowed to be across any other shows in the daytime. So This Morning, Loose Women, Lorraine, and GMB. You kind of can either do one or the other. Luckily and very nicely, they’ve allowed me to do both GMB and Lorraine.”

“I’m covering Richard Arnold for his Christmas break. So I’m on there 28th 29th and 30th of December.”

Meanwhile, presenter Scarlette was the second celebrity campmate to be voted off the 2022 series.

TV’s Scarlette on her I’m A Celeb experience

Scarlette told the Daily Mail after her exit that she never thought she would win.

She said: “I’ve always come in here as an underdog. I’ve got the least profile of anybody else, you know, not everybody knows who I am. Hopefully they do now!”

She then added: “So I was never going to get the most votes. You know, even if you’re just looking at something like Instagram, I always have the least amount of followers.”

At the time of her exit, some viewers got caught up in a ‘race row’.

“It can’t be proven either way. But that uncertainty should make us all feel uncomfortable. Not just blindly state ‘it isn’t racism’,” said one.

Meanwhile, a second ranted: “Anyone who doesn’t question the possibility that the Charlene [White]/Scarlette result could be racist, be it conscious or unconscious, is ignorant.”

