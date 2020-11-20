I'm A Celebrity Ruthie Henshall
TV

I’m A Celebrity: Ruthie Henshall accused of ‘cheating’ during live trial

The ladies in the camp took on the men

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

I’m A Celebrity star Ruthie Henshall has been accused of “cheating” during tonight’s live trial.

The 12 campmates faced The Royal Tournament on Friday night’s show and it was a battle of the sexes.

The celebrities split into The Lords and The Ladies with six celebrities on each team.

I’m A Celebrity star Ruthie Henshall has been accused of “cheating” during tonight’s live trial (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

What happened on I’m A Celebrity?

The first challenge saw Ruthie and Hollie Arnold go against Shane Richie and Jordan North.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Campmates to go head-to-head in live trial tonight

They had to go bobbing in offal to try and dig out coins with their mouths.

However, viewers claim Ruthie used her hands during the challenge to pick up the coins.

I'm A Celebrity live trial
The guys went against the girls in tonight’s live trial (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celebrity viewers say?

One person said on Twitter: “Ruthie cheating in I’m A Celeb live challenge.

“Literally grabbing the stars and putting them in her mouth.”

Ruthie cheating in I’m A Celeb live challenge.

Another wrote: “Did anyone else clock on Ruthie was cheating? She put her whole arm inside?”

A third added: “Ruthie was cheating. Seen her hands go in a few times.”

Another tweeted: “Are we just going to ignore the fact Ruthie was cheating?”

Meanwhile, the live trial also seen the campmates endure coffins full of bugs as they tried to unthread coins.

In addition, Mo Farah, Russell Watson, Beverley Callard and Giovanna Fletcher were confined to a chair as they tried to release coins.

The coins were in boxes containing a series of critters.

The campmates also had “wild pythons” placed on their shoulders.

I'm A Celebrity live trial
Beverley and Giovanna during the I’m A Celebrity live trial (Credit: ITV)

Overall, the Lords bagged 31 coins in total.

Meanwhile, the Ladies won 24 coins.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Ruthie Henshall shocks Shane Richie with details on romance with Prince Edward

This meant the Lords were treated to a luxury banquet while the Ladies had to stick with rice and beans.

Ent Daily has contacted reps for I’m A Celebrity for comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story. 

Related Topics

Trending Articles

I'm A Celebrity Beverley Callard Simon Gregson
I’m A Celebrity: Beverley Callard’s Corrie co-star Simon Gregson says she has ‘shocked’ him
The Chase Bradley Walsh (1)
The Chase: Bradley Walsh stunned as contestant says Anne Hegerty is like his mum
Nadia Sawalha hair
Nadia Sawalha reveals new hair after letting daughter give her makeover
I'm A Celeb Joe Lycett and jester
I’m A Celebrity: Jester ‘Dave’ sounded like comedian Joe Lycett, say viewers
I'm A Celebrity Mo Farah (1)
I’m A Celebrity: Mo Farah stuns viewers as they think he has mobile phone in camp
bgt Amanda holden
BGT star Amanda Holden dares to bare as she shows her nipples in cut-out dress