I’m A Celebrity star Ruthie Henshall has been accused of “cheating” during tonight’s live trial.

The 12 campmates faced The Royal Tournament on Friday night’s show and it was a battle of the sexes.

The celebrities split into The Lords and The Ladies with six celebrities on each team.

What happened on I’m A Celebrity?

The first challenge saw Ruthie and Hollie Arnold go against Shane Richie and Jordan North.

They had to go bobbing in offal to try and dig out coins with their mouths.

However, viewers claim Ruthie used her hands during the challenge to pick up the coins.

The guys went against the girls in tonight’s live trial (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celebrity viewers say?

One person said on Twitter: “Ruthie cheating in I’m A Celeb live challenge.

“Literally grabbing the stars and putting them in her mouth.”

Ruthie cheating in I’m A Celeb live challenge.

Another wrote: “Did anyone else clock on Ruthie was cheating? She put her whole arm inside?”

A third added: “Ruthie was cheating. Seen her hands go in a few times.”

Another tweeted: “Are we just going to ignore the fact Ruthie was cheating?”

Meanwhile, the live trial also seen the campmates endure coffins full of bugs as they tried to unthread coins.

In addition, Mo Farah, Russell Watson, Beverley Callard and Giovanna Fletcher were confined to a chair as they tried to release coins.

The coins were in boxes containing a series of critters.

The campmates also had “wild pythons” placed on their shoulders.

Beverley and Giovanna during the I’m A Celebrity live trial (Credit: ITV)

Overall, the Lords bagged 31 coins in total.

Meanwhile, the Ladies won 24 coins.

This meant the Lords were treated to a luxury banquet while the Ladies had to stick with rice and beans.

Ent Daily has contacted reps for I’m A Celebrity for comment.

