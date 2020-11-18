I’m A Celebrity newbie Russell Watson will enter Gwrych Castle alongside Ruthie Henshall tonight.

However, comedian Darren Harriott has joked that he thinks Russell will annoy his fellow campmates.

Speaking on spin-off show The Daily Drop, Darren said he thinks the singer will be “delightfully annoying”.

Darren Harriott has joked that Russell will annoy his fellow I’m A Celebrity campmates (Credit: ITV)

Will I’m A Celebrity star Russell Watson annoy his campmates?

Darren joked: “I’ll be honest, I think he’s going to be delightfully annoying. He’s going to be great.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Ruthie Henshall and Russell Watson take on first Bushtucker trial

Speaking about Russell’s singing, Darren added: “I give Russell six hours before they go, ‘Alright, stop doing that mate, stop.'”

Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page also shared her thoughts on the new campmates.

Darren said he thinks the singer will be “delightfully annoying” (Credit: ITV)

When asked if she thinks they will find it difficult to integrate, she said: “I think it probably will.

“The first ones have been in there from the beginning and you’ve just got that bond. It’s hard to break into it.”

Nadine Coyle, who appeared on the show last year, added: “What happens is you’re raging because you think, they’ve just left the hotel.

“They’ve eaten, they smell fresh, [you’re thinking] what did you have for breakfast?!

“There’s a feeling of, you just know that you’ve been in there so much longer and they.”

Joanna Page thinks the newbies will struggle to integrate at first (Credit: ITV)

At the end of Tuesday’s episode of I’m A Celeb, Russell and Ruthie spoke about entering the castle.

West End star Ruthie said: “There’s a big difference in the known and the unknown and we’re in the unknown.

“It’s really a bit scary. Going in late you’re suddenly feeling much more on show. You’ve got to bring something to the table.”

Russell added: “Don’t think it’s going to be fun at all. I don’t really want to think about the bugs at the moment.”

Meanwhile, tonight, Russell and Ruthie will face their first Bushtucker trial, Stage Fright.

Ruthie and Russell face tonight’s trial (Credit: ITV)

What is tonight’s Bushtucker trial?

The trial sees the pair dressed as Jesters as they try and figure out punchlines to jokes.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Beverley Callard divides viewers as she takes on eating trial

In a teaser clip, Ruthie is seen covered in rotten tomatoes while Russell has to bury his face in a barrel of tomatoes while trying to dig out the correct punchline.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.