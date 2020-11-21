I'm A Celebrity star Russell Watson
I’m A Celebrity star Russell Watson spoke about his battle with two brain tumours last night.

The singer became emotional as he said all he could think about during an MRI scan was his children.

Russell said the first brain tumour “wasn’t life threatening” but he almost lost his vision.

Russell WAtson on I'm A Celebrity
Russell Watson opened up about suffering from two brain tumours on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

What did Russell Watson say on I’m A Celebrity?

Russell told his campmates: “The second one was holy [bleep], I went home, went to bed and didn’t wake up because of a haemorrhage.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Jessica Plummer accused of having ‘unfair advantage’ during trial against AJ Pritchard

“My assistant found me, called the paramedics and I knew I was in trouble because the paramedic kept saying ‘stay with us, stay with us’.”

I'm A Celebrity camp
Russell spoke about his experiences with his campmates (Credit: ITV)

He continued: “We got to the hospital and they operated.

“One of the most emotional things after I came out of intensive care and this bloke came up to me and said ‘nice to see you’re doing well Mr Watson’ and I realised it was ‘stay with us, stay with us.'”

Vernon Kay asked Russell if he’d seen “the light” and Russell admitted “big time”.

He added: “I was in the MIR scanner and I see this long strip of light, like when you’re a kid and you used to keep your bedroom door open.

Russell watson on I'm A Celebrity
Russell left his campmates emotional (Credit: ITV)

Russell Watson says he saw ‘a light strip’

“It was a light strip and I was thinking if I go to that door I’m out of here and the pain stops and I’m away.

“And all I could think about was my children and slowly slowly whilst thinking about my children the clatter clatter of the MRI came back.

“I thought I’m going to beat this.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Vernon Kay ‘swears’ during live trial leaving viewers in hysterics

Vernon then gave Russell a hug as the star admitted: “I find it really difficult to talk about.”

Viewers expressed their emotions after listening to Russell.

One said: “Russell Watson had me in tears tonight, gave me actual chills as well, easy to forget what he has been through, what a fighter.”

Another wrote: “Actual tears listening to Russell Watson talking about his brain hemorrhage.”

A third added: “Not going to lie had tears listening to Russell’s story.”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, at 8:45pm. 

