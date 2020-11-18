I’m A Celebrity newbie Russell Watson has been accused of ‘cheating’ during the Bushtucker trial as hosts Ant and Dec responded.

Russell and fellow new campmate Ruthie Henshall took on Stage Fright, which saw them covered in bugs, rotten tomatoes and having to put fish eyes in their mouths.

However, some viewers accused Russell of using his hands in the first challenge when he was only allowed to use his mouth.

Ant and Dec responded to claims Russell Watson ‘cheated’ during the I’m A Celebrity trial (Credit: ITV)

What happened during the I’m A Celebrity trial?

Russell had to bury his head in a barrel of disgusting contents, including rotten tomatoes and fish guts, to find cards with a punchline on them.

The punchline had to match the joke they were given.

However, Russell was only allowed to retrieve the punchline card with his mouth and even chipped his tooth during the challenge.

Some viewers claimed Russell used his hands during the I’m A Celebrity trial (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celebrity viewers say about Russell Watson?

But some viewers claim he used his hands during the last couple of rounds.

One person said on Twitter: “Why is @antanddec letting Russell cheat on the trials by using his hands instead of his head?”

Poor fella’s just chipped his tooth, give him a break!

Another wrote: “Russell Watson proper cheating.. using his hands to find the answers.”

A third added: “Is it just me, or is Russel using his hands? @antanddec.”

However, Ant and Dec responded on Twitter.

They wrote: “Poor fella’s just chipped his tooth, give him a break!”

After the first challenge, Ruthie and Russell took on the “interval” part of the trial.

The pair had to use their mouths to fill their “ice cream” tubs with raw fish eyes.

However, they had to add some “sauce” by crushing another fish eye in their mouth and letting the juice pour over the other eyes.

For the final part of the Bushtucker trial, called “critters in your knickers”, Ruthie and Russell had to perform dance moves to their fellow 10 campmates.

Ruthie and Russell had to crack fish eyes with their mouths (Credit: ITV)

They had headphones on and each song they heard had an iconic dance move.

The pair had to perform that dance move for their campmates to guess while being covered in critters.

Ruthie and Russell won 11 stars out of a possible 12.

