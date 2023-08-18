I’m A Celebrity campmates 2023?: ‘I’m petrified of spiders but get me to that jungle’

A new series of I’m A Celebrity is well and truly on its way, and rumours are already swirling about who could be going into the jungle.

Earlier this year, the All-Stars version of I’m A Celebrity, filmed in Africa, aired on ITV1. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, lockdown editions of I’m A Celeb were shot in Wales. The upcoming series, however, will see campmates return to Australia.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, here’s a bunch of celebrities who have expressed interest in participating in the show or are heavily rumoured to be signing up…

Danny Cipriani

According to inside sources, rugby player Danny Cipriani is hotly tipped to be going into the jungle.

“Danny is one of the most exciting signings for this series, he will be the hunk of the line-up and already there is talk of him and shower scenes amongst staff working on the programme,” they alleged to The Sun.

The source added that he has many secrets to dish out, having been “linked to many women over the years”. They continued: “His scandals are well documented too so there will be lots for him to share.

“He has a sense of humour too which will ensure he is both popular amongst his camp mates but also with those watching at home.”

Danny Cipriani said to have some juicy stories to spill (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Susanna Reid

Even though Susanna Reid is most known for presenting Good Morning Britain every morning, there’s still a chance she’ll participate.

While celebrating 20 years of hosting breakfast television, she admitted on Instagram that she wasn’t ruling out the opportunity. “Never say never,” she replied to a fan who questioned if she’d ever do the show. Could it be her time?

Liz Truss

It won’t be the first time a politician has taken part in I’m A Celebrity, would it? Following controversial Matt Hancock’s appearance in 2022, Liz Truss is now highly rumoured to flying to Australia as she is now 25/1 with UK betting sites.

According to OLBG, “Liz Truss is a new entrant in the betting market to appear on this year’s I’m A Celebrity with Matt Hancock’s appearance on the show possibly giving inspiration to other politicians!”

The real question is, will she stay in the jungle longer than she did Number 10?!

Alan Halsall

I’m A Celeb is no stranger to booking a soap favourite. This year it seems Alan Halsall, who plays Tyrone in Coronation Street, could be taking part.

“Tyrone is one of Corrie’s most-loved characters so Alan comes with a ready-made fan base,” an inside source told The Sun. Due to Alan having “bags of personality”, the source claims that “ITV is over the moon he’s in talks to join their 2023 cast”.

The Vivienne

The Vivienne is no stranger to competing on reality shows. Following her Drag Race win, she successfully made it to the final of Dancing On Ice this year, becoming the first drag queen to do so. Now, it appears she could have their eyes set on the jungle.

“Do you know what, I’ve never even thought about it really, but what an amazing opportunity that would be,” she confessed to Lorraine. “I’m petrified of spiders but get me to that jungle, I’d do it! What a great life opportunity that I’m never going to get again… I am all for that.”

Denise Van Outen

Denise Van Outen has remained a prominent face on television. In 2020, she competed undercover as Fox on The Masked Singer. In more recent times, she can be seen on her couch reacting to our favourite shows during Celebrity Gogglebox.

Known to keep herself booked and busy, Denise has never ruled out the jungle. “I will do it at some point,” she previously expressed. In fact, the 49-year-old star is keen to do it for her 5oth birthday. Even though she will be turning 50 next year in May, maybe the show this year will serve as an early treat.

Josie Gibson

Former Big Brother winner Josie Gibson has become a favourite with ITV viewers now that she is a regular presenter on This Morning. Since she remains to be an ongoing hit with fans, producers want to take her infectious personality to the jungle.

“Josie is hugely popular with This Morning viewers and producers were determined to get her,” an ITV insider explained. “She is seen as the perfect person for the jungle as she’s already such a familiar face on ITV and will bring her fanbase with her.

“They’re confident Josie will bring the laughs to I’m A Celebrity. She already does on This Morning, and is guaranteed to get on with most of the jungle campmates.”

Producers want ITV favourite Josie to compete (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Phil Taylor

Darts Champion Phil Taylor expressed his interest in I’m A Celeb some time ago but still hasn’t taken part. In 2017, he told The Mirror: “I would like to do the jungle – I’m not so sure about Strictly, although it would do me the world of good and get me fit.”

Phil explained that if he were asked and available, he would “love to have a crack” at I’m A Celeb. Will 2023 finally be the year?

Bobby Norris

Following his TOWIE exit, Bobby Norris is already eyeing up his next pay cheque. And according to him, it very much could be I’m A Celeb. “The thing about the jungle is – I mean I’m the biggest fan of the show ever, I’ve always loved it – but what scares me is I have so many fears and phobias. I’d be shaking like a [bleeping] dog every day,” he told the Daily Star.

“I’ll commit because I’m not a quitter and if I’m doing it I’m giving you 150%,” Bobby continued. He revealed that heights are his biggest phobia as well as snakes.

Bobby also questioned his ability to succeed in the food challenges. “I don’t know how many testicles are going through these veneers, but I’ll give it a go. I’ve got the teeth for it but whether they could fit around a testicle or not remains to be seen,” he said.

Bobby Norris has a phobia of heights and snakes (Credit: Splashnews.com)

