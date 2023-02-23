I’m A Celebrity star dumps friend after being ‘ditched’ from Strictly line-up following leak

A former I’m A Celebrity contestant has revealed that she was “ditched” from the Strictly Come Dancing line-up at the last minute.

The telly fave appeared in series 12 of I’m A Celebrity in 2012, and she was apparently cut out of the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

The revelation was made during an interview with Zoe Ball on Radio 2.

Cooking With The Stars chef Rosemary Shrager was “ditched” from the Strictly line-up (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity chef Rosemary Shrager reveals why she was ‘ditched’ from Strictly

And the snubbed celebrity? Rosemary Schrager.

The veteran chef appeared on Cooking With The Stars last year alongside Strictly judge Anton Du Beke.

When Zoe Ball asked if she would return the favour and appear on Strictly, Rosemary shared that she “had a little story about that”.

I was so upset because I was so looking forward to it.

She shared: “I was going to do it. But it got into the papers so I was ditched, basically.”

Rosemary revealed she told “one person” she had signed up: “I thought it was just a friend, but I’ve not spoken to him since.

“I was so cross. I was so upset because I was so looking forward to it.”

Celeb chef Rosemary was rumoured to be joining Strictly Come Dancing in 2019 (Credit: BBC)

Rosemary has ruled out appearing on the show

Rosemary ruled out appearing on Strictly in 2019, so it’s unlikely she will appear on the show after being “ditched”.

She told The Express: “No, not me. You’re not going to see me there.

“I love it, I go watch it. It was great fun, I love it. It’s glitzy, it’s fun.”

Sounds like we won’t see Rosemary on Strictly anytime soon, unless she’s in the audience!

Fans can watch her on Cooking With The Stars, which is set to return for a third series on ITV later this year.

